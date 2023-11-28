JJ is a hero, Sharia is a saint, and others impacted by the Grant Street fire

Three weeks ago, I was helping my lovely neighbor, Sharia, by unloading her SUV with Christmas decorations fit for a king to adorn the house her five children call home. Two weeks ago, I watched as she excitedly installed them inside and out. Fast forward to this weekend, 1 a.m. after Black Friday, and her family was in tears in my living room as firefighters worked to put out flames engulfing their attic and rear side of their home.

Around 12:30 a.m., Sharia’s children ran to my door in fear as they escaped their home. The only one not with them was her youngest son, JJ, who had realized his three dogs and kitten were trapped inside the second story of the home and ran back into the fire to rescue them. On his way out the door, he also grabbed the family bible.

I called Sharia, who had just left to run to the store, and had to inform her of the fire. She was there just after Portsmouth Fire Department and was, quick to grab her children into her arms and bless her God for allowing them to escape the home safely. The mother held her children and three dogs as they cried about their lost kitten and home.

Let me say that I believe Sharia to be one of the biggest blessings when it comes to people. She is a Marine. She serves the addiction community in her career. She is respectful and joyful. Most importantly, she is one of the best moms I have seen in action. Having been raised in a multitude of foster homes, she has always wanted to give her children what she never had. I’ve watched her parent with a ferocious love and guidance, raising the most wonderful people.

I remember her educating from home during the pandemic and she had her kids outside gardening in the spring. She was excited. The kids…not so much. She was laughing and yelled to my wife that they were having a “field trip.” My wife still laughs about that. She later had them helping her clean the basement and called it a trip to the “planetarium.”

For nearly nine years, we’ve changed bike tires and gotten to know this amazing family.

I always enjoy spending time with them, but not in the way we have lately, because of how much pain is rooted in the reasoning.

I have to say that the community has truly stepped up for these deserving folk, however.

The fire department was amazing. They cared. They asked her if they could retrieve anything important as they battled the upper floor fire. They offered assistance. They tarped over furniture and Christmas presents before flooding the attic. They were quick and listened when they arrived. I was so impressed with our brave members of the fire department. Hours into the battle, they even brought me a very smokey kitten who was happy to be safe.

We’ve started a Go Fund Me and it is currently over $6,000 out of $10,000. Haylee Wireman and the American Red Cross have stepped up. Someone paid for a hotel for two nights. My employer, Community Action, has stepped up. I’ve had individuals hand me hundreds in cash and many gift cards to give to her. People have donated clothing and shoes and furniture. Teachers and principals have bought new backpacks and school supplies.

While this family will not have their uninterrupted lives back for some time, while they work hard to clean and save items that mean much to them, while they try to celebrate Christmas as normal, while they have experienced a trauma greater than most, they still have this amazing community cheering for them.

This process they’ve gone through reminds me of the process of forging steel. In order to reduce brittleness of a blade, steel is often heated for hours and then abruptly quenched to strengthen the material. This is exactly what their home went through over the weekend, and I am certain they will only grow stronger and sharper as a family, ready to take anything thrown their way, thanks to caring people who leaped to help.

Sharia and her children are family to Grant Street. We love them dearly, and the byproduct of supporting them in their time of need is the simple fact that we love all of you, too. While our hearts are heavy, the hope being given to this amazing family is keeping spirits bright. Thank you for showing so much love to one of our own.

To anyone wishing to donate to Sharia, please feel free to email me at [email protected], call me at 740.464.4501, or visit the Go Fund Me, which can be found on my Facebook profile or at www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-marine-and-children-after-fire

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.