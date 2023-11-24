SSU nursing programs renew ACEN accreditation

Shawnee State University’s School of Nursing has received a renewal of its accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

The program received a maximum accreditation renewal of eight years through 2031.

“Our accreditation is a confirmation that our ADN and BSN programs exceed the standards set by the Ohio Board of Nursing,” SSU School of Nursing Director Cathy Bailey said. “It reflects the quality of education students can expect to and will receive in their degree program.”

The ACEN supports the interests of nursing education for all levels of nursing in the United States, U.S. territories and internationally.

The accreditation recognizes educational institutions that have been found to meet or exceed the standards and criteria for educational quality.

“Many graduate programs require students to have received their undergraduate degree from an accredited institution, so it’s important for our graduates to know they have received the level of education they need to further their careers,” said Bailey. “It’s really a demonstration of the commitment of our faculty members to meet the program’s learning outcomes and to make adjustments where needed to meet the standards and goals we established for the programs.”

SSU’s School of Nursing serves many populations from those just beginning their nursing educational journey to licensed nurses seeking high quality educational opportunities through multiple pathways – Associate Degree of Nursing, LPN to RN licensure, Bachelor of Science in Nursing and RN to BSN licensure. To continue responding to the demand for more prepared nurses, the School of Nursing is developing plans for additional pathways to nursing, accelerated degrees, and advanced degrees – including a Master of Science in Nursing.

“Our faculty members are so important to our success, and this is really a reflection of their hard work,” said Bailey. “They are dedicated and passionate about the field, and most of all they are excited to be educating the next generation of nurses.”

To learn more about the opportunities within the Shawnee State University School of Nursing, visit www.shawnee.edu/nursing.