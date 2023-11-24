Scioto County sheriff reports

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street. The vehicle contained drug residue and a small amount of marijuana, both of which were reported destroyed at the scene. 3:40 a.m., Monday, Nov. 20.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Neighbor dispute over driveway being built on Big Bear Creek Road. 8:38 a.m., Monday, Nov. 20.

VANDALISM—Reporting party says a building vandalized on Noel Lane. 9:55 a.m., Monday, Nov. 20.

VANDALISM—Report of vandalism at Otway Covered Bridge on Curtis Smith Road. 1:08 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20.

STOLEN VEHICLE—U-Haul reported stolen on Ohio 522. 2:29 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20.

THEFT—Items stolen from vehicle at business on Ohio River Road. 3:18 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20.

THEFT—Strand of Christmas lights reported stolen from residence on Curtis Smith Road. 7:39 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20.

FIRE—Structure fire on Kinskey Lane. Fire extinguished. 7:57 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20.