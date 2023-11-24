Portsmouth City Council to meet Monday

Portsmouth City Council will hear a third reading on an ordinance authorizing an increase in appropriation of $172,677.86 to the new city building project.

The reason behind the request is increased construction costs due to market prices.

Council will also hear second reading on ordinances to:

-Accept and appropriate $686,000 from the Ohio Department of Health for workforce development

-Amend a section of the city’s codified ordinances addressing outdoor lighting standard

-Authorize the city manager to advertise for bids and to enter contracts with the lowest and/or best bidder for required supplies, materials, and services for 2024

-Provide a moratorium on new addiction treatment facilities as defined by city code and repeal another ordinance adopted earlier this year

First reading will be heard on proposed ordinances to among others:

-Make appropriations necessary for city expenses through February 2024

-Accept and appropriate $11,487 from the Ohio EPA to the Portsmouth City Health Department

-Transfer properties known as Branch Rickey Park, Spartan Municipal Stadium and the fields west of Spartan Municipal Stadium up to and including the softball field next to the Service Department to Shawnee State University

Portsmouth City Council meets at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27, at the Portsmouth Municipal Building, 728 Second St.