Chamber announces Small Business Season

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Small Business Season.

Throughout the holiday shopping season, the Chamber is encouraging consumers to “think small” and earmark at least part of their holiday spending in support of local small businesses.

Although the national Shop Small Saturday campaign is a great idea and is boost to small businesses everywhere, the Chamber recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses every day.

Lisa Carver, Executive Director shared, “Small business is the backbone of our economy. Sixty-four percent of our new jobs in the US come from small business. When people spend their dollars locally, more money stays local. On average, for every $100 sent locally, $68 of that stays here. By implementing small business season, we hope to encourage people to patronize all sorts of small businesses this holiday. In addition to our wonderful retail options, there are dining establishments, personal service providers, even local artisans that need our support.Small Business Season is a way to help our residents develop a better appreciation for how their spending affects our area and quality of life.”

The pandemic brought attention to local businesses and what they bring to the community and Small Business Season helps us get holiday shoppers excited about the unique experiences available in our community.

The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce is challenging everyone in the area to support small business this holiday season.

