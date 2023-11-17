Vance letter to POTUS urges denial of protected status to Palestinians

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, sent a letter to President Biden urging against the implementation of special immigration protections for Palestinian aliens, a step that would create a “magnet for migration” to the United States. In the letter, Senators Vance, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both R-Florida, Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rick Scott urge President Biden to neither authorize Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Palestinians in the United States nor designate the Palestinian territories for temporary protected status.

The senators’ demands follow efforts by congressional Democrats to prevent the deportation of potentially radicalized individuals and incentivize further Palestinian immigration to the United States. Just last week, over 100 Democrats, led by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, signed a letter to the president requesting a drastic expansion of immigration protections for Palestinian aliens.

Vance’s letter reads, in part:

“Palestinian aliens should not be incentivized to travel to, or remain in, the United States. We ask that you remember your oath to protect the lives of American citizens and not import a population of potentially radicalized individuals into the United States.

“Following the horrific October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas and Israel’s response, our nation was wracked by pro-Palestinian and, in some cases, pro-Hamas protests. Activists waved foreign flags. They chanted threatening slogans like, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ … Most horrifying of all, an elderly Jewish man was reportedly murdered by a pro-Palestinian protester in California last week, marking a steep escalation in pro-Palestinian violence …

“A July 2023 survey revealed that most Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have positive views of Hamas and many support violence against Israel. Nearly 20 percent of Gazans surveyed had a very positive opinion of Hamas, with another 37 percent viewing the terrorist organization somewhat positively … These are disturbing results that justify extreme caution when considering any Palestinian migration.

“We cannot discern that any benefit would come from granting TPS or DED to a foreign population that includes a sizable number of terrorist sympathizers. And neither can neighboring countries, like Egypt and Jordan, which have already rejected the possibility of taking in new Palestinian refugees. We do, however, already have ample evidence of the dangers that granting such designations to Palestinian migrants would entail. And those dangers would be borne heavily by Jewish Americans …

“In our humble opinion, we should be finding ways to reduce the number of terrorist sympathizers in America, not increase them.”