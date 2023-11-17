Bubp considering a run for Congress

Former state representative and retired judge Danny Bubp is considering run for Congress.

Bubp, a Republican from Adams County, represented southern Ohio’s 88th district in the Ohio House of Representatives from 2005 to 2012.

“For over a decade, Southern Ohio has been represented in Congress by Brad Wenstrup, a patriot and statesman. I appreciate his service to our country and the people of our district.

“Over the past several days, community leaders from every corner of Ohio’s Second District have reached out to me regarding running for this seat. For the sake of our country, I am strongly considering vying for the honor of representing our area in Congress.

“With a mere four months before Election Day, I will be making my final decision soon and am prepared to build an effective campaign operation capable of winning this seat.

Throughout my life, I have always answered the call to serve. America is in trouble, and I feel that I can make a true difference fighting for us in Washington.”

Bubp is a retired colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. In addition, he retired as judge in Brown County and previously served as judge in Adams County and state representative for Clermont, Brown and Adams Counties.