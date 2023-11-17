Successful health sciences, programs career fair at ACTC

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College hosted a Health Sciences and Health Professions career fair on November 6 that sought to give ACTC students every opportunity to find a successful career.

The event was held at the College Drive Campus with 29 representatives in attendance from 17 employers. The career fair was able to reach 125 ACTC students and alumni.

“The second bi-annual Health Sciences & Health Professions Career fair was another huge success,” ACTC Career Services Director, Ashley Vanderpool, commented. “We are privileged to present our upcoming graduates with opportunities with some of our area’s premier employers.” She concluded.

The following employers attended the event:

· Valley Health

· Southern Ohio Medical Center

· Marshall Health

· Mountain Health Network

· St Claire Healthcare

· King’s Daughters Medical Center

· Marshall University Human Resource Services

· Encompass Rehab Hospital

· Ramey-Estep/Re-group

· Harbor Health Care

· Bluegrass Consulting

· Three Rivers Medical Center

· Addiction Recovery Care Centers

· Prestera Center for Mental Health Services

· Legacy Riverview

· Maxin Healthcare Services

· Kentucky Army National Guard

ACTC offers multiple associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates for those interested in the healthcare field including Advanced Nursing Assistant, Health Science Technology, Medical Assisting, Medical Information Technology, Practical Nursing, Nursing (ADN), Radiography, Respiratory Care, Surgical Technology, Nurse Aide and Kentucky Medication Aide, Phlebotomy, ECG Tech, and Pharmacy Technician.