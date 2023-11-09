Scioto County indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced that the Scioto County grand jury met on Nov. 3 and returned 13 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Ricky Eldridge, 30, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: felonious assault, having weapons under disability, possessing drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business

Brody Hopkins, 24, of POrtsmouth, was indicted on: tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Keith Stevenson, 45, of Portsmouth, was indicted on failure to appear as required by recognizance

Patricia Barrett, 47, of Portsmouth, was indicted on failure to appear as required by recognizance

Robert Henry, 30, of Lucasville, was indicted on: burglary, attempted misdemeanor theft, and criminal trespass

Meagan Richmond, 33, of Wheelersburg, was indicted on: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession drug abuse instruments, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business

Stacy Bradford, 51, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: tampering with evidence, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs

Dino Parrella, 54, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Sarah Howard, 42, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: felonious assault and trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Charles Guess, 38, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: receiving stolen property

Robert Smith, 29, of Dayton, was indicted on: assault

Ronald Pace, 56, of Lucasville, was indicted on four counts of rape

John Greene, 27, of Portsmouth, was indicted on: rape, kidnapping, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and endangering children