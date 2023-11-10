Bears fall to D-I Eagles

MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Shawnee State University men’s basketball team got another double-figure performance from Elkin Ramirez, and shot a respectable 8-of-27 from three-point range, but the visiting Bears were held to 20 points in both halves — in a 96-40 loss to the Morehead State Eagles on Wednesday evening.

Ramirez showcases long-distance

shooting in opening half

Not deterred by Morehead State’s length, Ramirez put together a solid effort in his 21 minutes of action.

With Shawnee State down by a 20-3 margin early in the contest, the Bears were able to hold a respectable cushion as Ramirez — who came in off the bench — scored in a flurry with nine points, including a deep connection from 30-feet out.

The Bears kept it at a 36-18 deficit midway through the first half.

Ramirez ultimately finished with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting — all from beyond the arc.

Beard shows no fear

Playing in a game-high 33 minutes, Tre Beard showcased why throughout the second half of action — never letting Morehead State’s front line deter him from getting straight to the rack.

The lead guard, coming off the bench like Ramirez, played from the 14-minute mark of the first half all the way to the final buzzer, scoring nine points while leading Shawnee State with four rebounds.

Additional

Tony Webb Jr.’s seven points — and Damon Charles’ six points, four rebounds, one steal and one block — were also contributing numbers for Shawnee State.

Wednesday’s matchup was the third all time between the Bears and the Eagles.

The two teams previously met on Jan. 28, 1989 and Nov. 19, 2001.

Shawnee State will look to reset from Wednesday’s exhibition contest — when the Bears face Bethel (Ind.) at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

