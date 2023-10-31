Scioto County Sheriff reports

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Woman reports being harassed by a known individual on Ohio 139. 11:14 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25.

FIRE—Reports of the smell of something burning on Rapp Street. 2:27 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Caller hears someone in their attic on Dogwood Ridge Road. 10:21 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Caller reports verbal dispute. She is trying to leave but boyfriend won’t allow her to take their child. Lawson Street. 10:44 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Unknown individual with a bicycle wearing a dark hoodie reported seen on Lang Slocum Road. 4:58 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 26.

INVESTIGATED—Caller reports utility workers ran over his septic line on Ohio 125. 9:15 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 26.

INVESTSIGATED—Smoke coming from an abandoned house on Crowe Hollow Road. It was a trash burn. 9:59 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 26.

FIRE—Caller says they were burning items on Greenbriar Road and the fire got out of control and near an ATV. Minford, Jefferson, Stockdale, and South Webster fire departments responded, as well as the state fire marshal. Jefferson Fire Department cleared the scene. 1:04 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report of juveniles on ATV’s throwing bricks at cars on Calverts Lane. 3:54 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26.

FIRE—Brush fire behind reporting party’s house on Tick Ridge Road. 5:27 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26.

THEFT—Business check improperly cashed out of state from business on Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road. 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Vehicle reported stolen from Center Street business. 7:49 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Caller reports boyfriend refusing to return property after an argument on Lucasville-Minford Road. 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Caller reports someone is trying to get into a Sommer Street residence. 11:24 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Truck strikes residence on Ohio 73. Motorist evacuated by air to Cabell Huntington. 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 27.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Caller reports her two dogs were shot, killing one, on DIehlman Branch Road. 12:01 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27.

THEFT—Reporting party says $42,000 was stolen from his residence. Report taken at Scioto County Jail. 1:56 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—ATV accident on Ohio 73. Juvenile extracted from woods with a side-by-side. 2:34 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report of destruction of pool and yard in Ohio 73. Ohio State Patrol reports vehicle went off roadway and through yard. 7:19 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27.

THEFT—Caller reports his identity has been stolen. 7:56 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Multiple calls about a neighbor shooting across a creek on Zuefle Drive. 10:26 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Vehicle vs. deer, airbag deployed. 11:09 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27.