A recipe for the holidays

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week I decided it was time to start looking for comfort food recipes. With the holidays coming up before you know it, I always start looking for new and easy ideas. What better to make but this delicious corn casserole.

It is so easy and only a one dish recipe. I made this before I came to work and when I get home I am having me a dish. I will add a dollop of sour cream and that will be my dinner. Who needs anything else? Of course, you can fix a salad to go with it and maybe some applesauce with cinnamon, but that’s it and you have a great meal. And cleanup is great because there should be leftovers. Put foil on the casserole dish and put it in the refrigerator and heat up for the next day.

Wasn’t that simple? For sure, this is on my list to fix for the holidays. You can make it the night before and put it in the refrigerator and pop it in the oven the next morning.

Now for the recipe. Most of you have these ingredients in your cabinet:

2 cans of regular corn

2 cans creamed corn

2 boxes of Jiffy corn bread mix

1.5 sticks of melted butter

¾ cups sour cream

4 eggs (beaten)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

In a 9-inch by 12-inch baking pan add two cans of the regular corn and two cans of the creamed corn. Add two box’s Jiffy cornbread mix and stir.

Take four eggs and beat them up in a bowl and then add to the corn mixture. Melt the 1.5 sticks of butter and add to the corn mixture and stir, then add your ¾ cup sour cream and mix. Stir it all together and put in the oven and bake for an hour and a half.

I check on it after an hour to make sure it is golden brown and has no jiggle in the mixture. Everyone’s oven varies.

When it’s done add a cup of your shredded cheddar cheese. I turn off my oven and let the cheese melt. When the cheese melts, take it out of the oven. Enjoy!

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.