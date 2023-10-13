Pizzulli resolution in support of Israel passes House

COLUMBUS—The Ohio House of Representatives yesterday passed House Resolution 292, announced State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-Scioto County.

The resolution, spearheaded by Pizzulli, expresses the Ohio House’s unwavering support for the people of Israel and condemns the recent attacks against the State of Israel.

“To our friends in the Jewish community here in Ohio and around the world, we stand firmly with you against the unprovoked and vicious attack that happened on one of your holiest days of the Jewish calendar,” said Pizzulli during his floor speech. “We speak loudly against the extreme violence being carried out against innocent women, children, elderly, and families. We condemn the cowardly actions of Hamas and offer our fervent prayer that the violence will cease, the perpetrators be brought to justice, and Hamas’s reign of terror over the Gaza Strip come to an end.”

He said: “It is important to speak out against violence and terrorism. Over a thousand innocent lives were lost and so it’s important to speak out against monstrosities wherever they are.”

Asked why he felt it important for a state representative to show support for Israel at a local level, Pizzulli said his reasoning was multi-fold. For one, he felt it was a mandate for Christians to support Israel as Christianity’s origins are in the Jewish faith.

“Our roots are Jewish, because Israel is where our faith originated,” Pizzulli said.

He also said he introduced the legislation because while it may not appear at first glance to affect local constituents, it affects the nation as a whole.

“Support for Israel not only affects the people of southern Ohio but our entire nation. Because Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East, Israel and southern Ohio share many of the same beliefs,” Pizzulli said. “Israel takes on many of the battles over there which helps keep us safe at home. They’re the stabilizing force in a volatile region. The safety and security of Israel directly affects us all.”