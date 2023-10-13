SDCC Falloween Carnival set for Oct. 26

The community is invited for music, games, food, and activities at the Vern Riffe School Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH– The Scioto County Developmental Disabilities Falloween Carnival is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Vern Riffe School (VRS) in Portsmouth.

There will be an old-fashioned-style carnival throughout VRS with a haunted sensory hallway in the basement. Music will be provided in the parking lot of the school provided by KC Chatfield in addition to a trunk-or-treat and inflatables. At 6 p.m. there will be a costume contest that is open to all. There will also be hot food and drinks, caramel apples, and lots of good treats.

“We have some incredible participants lined up. We’ll have the Batmobile, and we’ll have the Portsmouth fire and police departments, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, the Shawnee State University Police Department, and local EMTs. All of those and other vendors will be in our parking lot to hand out treats,” said SCDD Outreach Coordinator Theresa Rowland.

Inside the school will be more games, a cake-walk, and in the gymnasium there will be fingerprinting services, sensory booths, and lots more activities to enjoy.

Raffle tickets are still available to win a gift basket filled with gift cards valued at $350. Tickets are still available by contacting Rowland at 740-353-0636 (or from any Special Olympics committee member) and cost $1 each or six for $5. Proceeds will benefit Scioto County Special Olympics, and the drawing will be held during the Falloween event.

“We’re also selling t-shirts for a Star staff member who is battling cancer,” Rowland said.

The carnival is open from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 26. Handicapped parking will be reserved for the front parking lot, and general parking will be located in the Mabert Road parking lot across from the school. Admission to the carnival is just 50 cents, or free with the donation of a non-perishable food item which the DD will donate to a local food pantry. Inside the carnival, tickets cost 25 cents each (or five for $1.00) and can be used for all of the games, food, and activities.

Proceeds from Falloween ticket sales are used by the PTO to purchase Christmas gifts for students of the Vern Riffe School.

For more information about the programs and services at Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, call 740-353-0636 or visit online at www.sciotocountydd.org, and like and follow them on Facebook and TikTok.