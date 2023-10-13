DeCamp coaches during Worldwide PhotoWalk event

Captured during Photowalk in downtown Portsmouth. Photo: Courtesy of Pam DeCamp Captured during Photowalk in downtown Portsmouth. Photo: Courtesy of Pam DeCamp

Local photographer Pam DeCamp spent last weekend organizing a local chapter of the Woldwide Photowalk in downtown Portsmouth, where she and participants collected dozens of photos that captured the fall spirit of the historic Boneyfiddle District.

The walk began in front of the Scioto County Welcome Center, headed south to the floodwall murals and walked east on Front Street to view the U.S. Grant Bridge and Carl Perkins Bridge. They continued to Second Street, where they captured unique architecture on storefronts. It concluded at Market Street Café, where they celebrated with a meal before taking extra time to explore.

“The morning of the walk was very cool weather-wise,” DeCamp said. “We walked around for about an hour photographing various subjects. The wind had a chill, so we decided to go to Market Street Cafe for warm beverages. It was nice to socialize and get warm! We had a great time. After we warmed up we ventured out again for a while before we said goodbye. It was a productive morning.”

The photo walk was led by DeCamp, a local award winning professional fine art and travel photographer. Pam has led many photography workshops in the region. While not taking photos of downtown herself, she took the time to show different perspectives and provide tips for participants’ photography.

“The Scott Kelby Worldwide Photo Walk is a great way for photographers to join together and explore regions close to home. Portsmouth is a perfect location for the walk,” DeCamp said before starting the event. “The Boneyfiddle area has a great variety of architecture, along with the murals and riverfront views. Photographers had the opportunity to see and explore the area to be inspired to create unique images.”

DeCamp believes next year could have even greater potential.

“As long as my schedule permits, I do plan on being a group leader again next year. I may pick a different location. Portsmouth has a lot to offer but mixing it up a bit may draw more interest from other individuals,” DeCamp said. “I have a year to think about it. There are a lot of ‘behind the scenes’ work that goes into one of these events. Understanding that this is the one day, worldwide, that photographers are out en mass photographing various regions, in many different countries is very exciting. Scott Kelby does a wonderful job getting the word out. Worldwide, there were over 6,000 people registered at over 350 locations. To me, that is pretty amazing!”

For this walk, however, DeCamp was excited to shoot in downtown Portsmouth.

“Photographing the downtown area always shows me something different. I may see something I have not noticed before on a building or the merchants might have a unique display in their window,” DeCamp explained. “Sometimes their pets are in the windows, always something different to see. I was very happy with the photographs created during the walk.”

DeCamp frequently advocates for photography groups and classes, as practitioners typically practice on their own.

“Typically, photography is a solitary endeavor,” DeCamp explained. “By bringing people together who have a common interest, it provides the opportunity for sharing tip, techniques, and gaining the experience of how others see the world around them.”

