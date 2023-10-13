Community Calendar

GREENUP CLASS OF 1983—40th Reunion on Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14. Events start at 5:30 p.m., Friday, with a tour of the high school. At 7:30 p.m., a home football game and tailgating at the GCHS vs. Johnson Central game. From 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14., a reserved party room at Buffalo Wild Wings, Portsmouth. No RSVP required.

CROSSFIT BREAST CANCER WORKOUT—SOMC’s Crossfit Alpha Pack will have a special Breast Cancer Awareness Workout of the Day Friday, Oct. 13 for their 8 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. sessions.

FISH FRY—The Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fish fry and auction from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, at the fire department, 29670 Ohio 41, Peebles.

VACCINATION CLINIC— The Scioto County Health Department will have a COVID and flu vaccination clinic from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Minford Schools Family Night. Bring your photo ID, insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card.

KIWANIS RIBFEST—Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth’s Fall 2023 Ribfest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Portsmouth Welcome Center, 342 Second St., Portsmouth.

VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD—Valley Local Schools will conduct its regular board meeting at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19, at Valley High School.

PUMPKIN SHOW—The 116th Circleville Pumpkin Show begins at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Circleville.

SCIOTO DD—Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct their regular board meeting at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. An Ethics Council meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the same location, if needed. Meetings are open to the public with the exception of executive session.

VACCINATION CLINIC— The Scioto County Health Department will have a COVID and flu vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Bear Creek United Methodist Church, 8784 Bear Creek Road, Lucasville. Bring your photo ID, insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY—The Scioto County Democratic Party will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Vernal G. Riffe Community Center, New Boston.

TRICK OR TREAT—The Scioto County Commissioners have set Trick or Treat for 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, for all unincorporated areas of Scioto County.

LEAF PICKUP—The Portsmouth Public Service Department will be starting its annual leaf pickup on Oct. 30. The entire city will be covered twice in six weeks according to the following schedule. Citizens are asked to rake their leaves in the street next to the curb at least one day ahead of the schedule. Please rake leaves separately from brush or other objects, if you have bagged leaves place them where you place your garbage, but separate from the garbage. Residents are asked to move their cars on the day of their scheduled leaf pickup. Especially, if your street is narrow. Leaves under cars will not be picked up until the next scheduled day. If you are using a landscaping company to collect your leaves or hire someone to rake them, then they are responsible for removing the leaves from your property.

PET MICROCHIP CLINIC—Pike Pet Pals will be hosting their second annual pet microchip clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Pike County Government Center, 230 Waverly Plaza, Waverly. Cost is $20 per dog, cash or check, and the event will be set up drive-thru style. Paperwork will be posted closer to the event.

SOUL FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL—The 14th Street Community Center is host to the Soul Food and Music Festival-Celebrity Chef Edition. 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9.