Community Calendar

CRUISE-IN—The Ohio River Street Rodders host the monthly cruise-in at the Scioto County Fairgrounds, 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30. Live DJ playing music from the 50’s to the 90’s, door prizes and a grand door prize at every event. We also have a 50-50 drawing with all procedes going to local charities.

CABIN CRITTERS RUN—The Fifth Annual Critter Run 2023 Charity Ride starts at Ponderosa Steakhouse, Wheelersburg, with kickstands up at 1 p.m. This is a Jeep and motorcycle run to benefit Cabin Critters Animal Rescue. Chrome Angelz RC will once again lead the ride. The ride will return to the Portsmouth Brewing Co in downtown Portsmouth. Cost is $20 per individual rider or $25 for a double.

FRUIT FARM—Hooples Fruit Farm’s annual fall yard sale winds up at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30. Variety of items offered at this fifth-generation farm at 2420 Mount Hope Road, Otway.

FARMERS MARKET—Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 7. Vendors can register at 8 a.m., $10 per space. Pre-registration is available. $10 per space. Interested vendors are encouraged to contact MSP In Bloom at (740) 464-0203 or email [email protected].

PORTSMOUTH TODAY—A discussion of local projects and economic updates presented by the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce. 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Scioto COunty Welcome Center, 342 2nd St., Portsmouth.

PARTY IN THE PARK—The village’s annual fall bash is back! The fun starts at 1 p.m.. Saturday. Sept. 30, in Millbrook Park. Live music, rides, vendors, and fireworks to cap it all off around 8:45 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket for a day of fun.

AWAKENING FESTIVAL—The Awakening EXPO runs from 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Pike County Fairgrounds.

STORY OF US V—“Answering the Call” is an all new outdoor production, which will highlight many of the brave men and women who served our country. Sunday, Oct. 1, 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Greenlawn Cemetery. Tickets can be purchased at Portsmouth Monument Company and Berndt and Murfin Insurance during normal business hours. Proceeds go to preservation of the cemetery.

VACCINATION CLINIC—Free COVID and flu vaccinations administered by the Scioto County Health Department. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the Scioto County Courthouse atrium. Bring a photo ID, any health insurance cards, and COVIC vaccination card, if you have one.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—Scioto County Commissioners will be meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, in the third floor meeting room of the Scioto County Courthouse. The commissioners meet every Thursday.

WINGS N WHEELS-Vintage planes and pilot fly-in, as well as a cruise-in and food trucks! Family friendly fun at the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport, 138 Barklow Road, Minford. Free admission, but there is a fee to tour the Champaign Gal vintage aircraft. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7.

HEALTH FAIR—Pleasant Green Baptist Church is offering a health fair, including a COVID and flu vaccination clinic, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at Farley Square Commuity Center. For vaccinations please bring a photo ID, any health insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card, if you have one.

SORGHUM FESTIVAL—The John Roger Simon Sorghum Festival is a free event celebrating local culture at Simon’s fifth-generation French homestead on the banks of Pond Creek, 8721 Careys Run Pond Creek Road, West Portsmouth. Event runs Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. More information is available at www.arcofappalachia.org/simonsorghumfestival.

FALL FEST & VENDOR FAIR—Live music, crafters and small business vendors, inflatables, carnival games, and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Courtyard at Wheelersburg/Wheelersburg school lawn.

YOGA—Yoga session at Shawnee State Park/Turkey Creek Lake at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7. Session will last 90 minutes. Donation-based class.

FAMILY FALL FESTIVAL—Scioto County Public Library is hosting a family friendly fall festival at the Lucasville branch, 103 Ohio 728, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7. Petting zoo, kids activities, crafts, pumpkin decorating, and more. Call (740) 259-6119 for more information.

GLOCKTOBERFEST—Free fun for the family at the fifth annual Glocktoberfest @ Market Square. This is an annual fall celebration with live music, food, and brews, 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Glockner Museum on Market Square.

FIRE PARADE—The annual Nile Township Fire Prevention Parade will step off at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, in Buena Vista.

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION—The Civil Service Commission meeting is currently scheduled for noon, Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the conference room at the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St., Portsmouth.

VACCINATION CLINIC— The Scioto County Health Department will have a COVID and flu vaccination clinic from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Wheelersburg Senior Apartments, 9004 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg. Bring your photo ID, insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card.

REACHING VETERANS—Are you a veteran who wants to know more about services in the local community? The Potter’s House Ministries will be hosting an event by the Military Family Research Institute at Purdue University. Veterans can learn about medical and behavioral health support, education and other resources, including VA benefits at this event, which is 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Potter’s House Ministries, 5409 WInchester Ave., Sciotoville.

CANDY IN A CAR—Fall event featuring candy, inflatables, food, and games from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Dry Run Church of Christ, 22336 Ohio 73, West Portsmouth.

VACCINATION CLINIC— The Scioto County Health Department will have a COVID and flu vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the God’s Food Pantry at Second Presbyterian Church, 80 Waller St., Portsmouth. Bring your photo ID, insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card.

MEET THE BOARD—Meet the board and learn more about the mission of the 14th Street Community Center. 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12, at the 14th Street Community Center, 1222 14th St., Portsmouth.

FISH FRY—The Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fish fry and auction from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, at the fire department, 29670 Ohio 41, Peebles.

VACCINATION CLINIC— The Scioto County Health Department will have a COVID and flu vaccination clinic from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Minford Schools Family Night. Bring your photo ID, insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card.

KIWANIS RIBFEST—Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth’s Fall 2023 Ribfest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Portsmouth Welcome Center, 342 Second St., Portsmouth.

PUMPKIN SHOW—The 116th Circleville Pumpkin Show begins at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Circleville.

VACCINATION CLINIC— The Scioto County Health Department will have a COVID and flu vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Bear Creek United Methodist Church, 8784 Bear Creek Road, Lucasville. Bring your photo ID, insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY—The Scioto County Democratic Party will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Vernal G. Riffe Community Center, New Boston.

TRICK OR TREAT—The Scioto County Commissioners have set Trick or Treat for 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, for all unincorporated areas of Scioto County.

PET MICROCHIP CLINIC—Pike Pet Pals will be hosting their second annual pet microchip clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Pike County Government Center, 230 Waverly Plaza, Waverly. Cost is $20 per dog, cash or check, and the event will be set up drive-thru style. Paperwork will be posted closer to the event.

SOUL FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL—The 14th Street Community Center is host to the Soul Food and Music Festival-Celebrity Chef Edition. 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9.