Cornhole regionals to be Saturday at NB Eagles

The American Cornhole Organization will be having a regional competition Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Eagles, 3200 Rhodes Ave., New Boston. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with games starting at 11 a.m.

Divisions to be included are: Co-Ed Doubles, Juniors, Seniors, Women, World Doubles, World Singles. A player’s or team’s eight best finishes of the season count toward their final world ranking points total.

Cornhole events coordinated by ACO-certified officials. Players compete at the local level for world ranking points and prizes. These events are open to all ACO members of all skill levels.