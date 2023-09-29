SW event aims to show everyone can be a hero

South Webster Elementary School is reworking what it means to be a hero for the next generation.

“What does a hero do? Basically it’s someone who helps unselfishly and gives to others,” said teacher Nathan Davis. “This is what a real hero is, this is what we can do as a person to become a hero to our community — by helping others, by doing our very best to make things the best that we can.”

On Oct. 5, the school will be having its annual fall family fun night with games and educational presentations, crafts, and door prizes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. These will include educational sessions on cyber security, addiction issues, and financial literacy to name a few, along with the type of fun found at a school carnival. At 7:45 p.m., the fifth-and sixth-graders will be performing a program called “A Hero Within Us.”

The program is aimed at recognizing what a hero actually is in real life, not just those portrayed larger than life in movies, TV shows, and games. It points to the fact that everyone can be a hero.

“This year’s program is ‘A Hero in Us All,’” said teacher Nathan Davis. “It’s about how there are all kinds of heroes out there and we can all make a difference in the world.”

The school will be recognizing three individuals who make their district safer and healthier just by being regular, everyday heroes giving back.

“We just need to realize they’re out there,” Davis said. No names have been released yet, but he said they are “three that have really impacted our school and our community.”

There is certainly no shortage of heroes in South Webster. Davis grew up in Scioto County but in another district, but has taught at South Webster for 24 years.

“Once I got out there, I recognized this is not a typical school,” Davis said. “I subbed in a lot of schools, it’s a family. There’s just nothing like it. We’re seeing great things happen because everyone comes together.”

