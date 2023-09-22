Community Calendar

LANDMARKS DISCUSSION—Community discussion on landmarks organizations 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, Room 205, Clark University Library, Shawnee State University. Followed by a presentation by Beth Johnson of the Cincinnati Preservation Association,”Historic Preservation.”

LUCASVILLE TRADE DAYS—End of season event for this one! 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23 and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24. General admission is $7, kids 12 and younger free.

FARMERS MARKET—Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon weekly until Saturday, Oct. 7. Vendors can register at 8 a.m., $10 per space. Pre-registration is available. $10 per space. Interested vendors are encouraged to contact MSP In Bloom at (740) 464-0203 or email [email protected].

TOSRV—The Tour of the Scioto River Valley will be Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24. This cycling tour starts in Columbus and heads south to Portsmouth before returning north on Sunday.

TREMPER MOUND UPDATE—Elijah Crabtree, land manager of Tremper Mound Nature Preserve, will offer an update on Arc of Appalachia’s plan to open the nature preserve to the public later this year. Lecture begins at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at Southern Ohio Museum, 825 Gallia St., Portsmouth. Following the lecture, there will be a brief tour of the SOMACC “Art of the Ancients” permanent exhibition and a caravan to Tremper Mound. Part of Southern Ohio Museum’s 2023 Prehistory Lecture Series. Free admission.

HYDRANT FLUSHING—West on Gallia Street form Mabert Road, all areas south of 11th to Charles Street and west of Offnere Street, Tuesday. Sept. 26.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—Scioto County Commissioners will be meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28, in the third floor meeting room of the Scioto County Courthouse. The commissioners meet every Thursday.

HYDRANT FLUSHING—North to end of Mabert Road, from Gallia Street including Wayne Hills area, west from Robinson Avenue, Young Street to Offnere Street, and areas north to Kinneys Lane, Thursday. Sept. 28.

STORY OF US V—“Answering the Call” is an all new outdoor production, which will highlight many of the brave men and women who served our country. Sunday, Oct. 1, 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Greenlawn Cemetery.

PLT AUDITIONS—Auditions for Jacon Marley’s Christmas Carol, a Portsmouth Little Theater production, will be from 2 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 23. The production is looking to fill four to 12 adult roles for show dates Dec. 8, 9, 15, and 16. Location is at 1117 Lawson St., Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH TODAY—A discussion of local projects and economic updates presented by the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce. 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Scioto COunty Welcome Center, 342 2nd St., Portsmouth.

PARTY IN THE PARK—The village’s annual fall bash is back! The fun starts at 1 p.m.. Saturday. Sept. 30, in Millbrook Park. Live music, rides, vendors, and fireworks to cap it all off around 8:45 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket for a day of fun.

AWAKENING FESTIVAL—The Awakening EXPO runs from 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Pike County Fairgrounds.

VACCINATION CLINIC—Free COVID and flu vaccinations administered by the Scioto County Health Department. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the Scioto County Courthouse atrium. Bring a photo ID, any health insurance cards, and COVIC vaccination card, if you have one.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—Scioto County Commissioners will be meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, in the third floor meeting room of the Scioto County Courthouse. The commissioners meet every Thursday.

HEALTH FAIR—Pleasant Green Baptist Church is offering a health fair, including a COVID and flu vaccination clinic, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at Farley Square Commuity Center. For vaccinations please bring a photo ID, any health insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card, if you have one.

SORGHUM FESTIVAL—The John Roger Simon Sorghum Festival is a free event celebrating local culture at Simon’s fifth-generation French homestead on the banks of Pond Creek, 8721 Careys Run Pond Creek Road, West Portsmouth. Event runs Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. More information is available at www.arcofappalachia.org/simonsorghumfestival.

FALL FEST & VENDOR FAIR—Live music, crafters and small business vendors, inflatables, carnival games, and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Courtyard at Wheelersburg/Wheelersburg school lawn.

FAMILY FALL FESTIVAL—Scioto County Public Library is hosting a family friendly fall festival at the Lucasville branch, 103 Ohio 728, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7. Petting zoo, kids activities, crafts, pumpkin decorating, and more. Call (740) 259-6119 for more information.

GLOCKTOBERFEST—Free fun for the family at the fifth annual Glocktoberfest @ Market Square. This is an annual fall celebration with live music, food, and brews, 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Glockner Museum on Market Square.

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION—The Civil Service Commission meeting is currently scheduled for noon, Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the conference room at the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St., Portsmouth.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY—The Scioto County Democratic Party will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Vernal G. Riffe Community Center, New Boston.

TRICK OR TREAT—The Scioto County Commissioners have set Trick or Treat for 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, for all unincorporated areas of Scioto County.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR