Lady Jeeps win SOC girls golf

Pictured are members of the South Webster High School girls golf team which captured the championship of the Southern Ohio Conference meet, which took place on Tuesday at The Elks Country Club. From left are head coach Josh Horner, senior Ava Messer, senior Grace Baker, senior Hunter Slack, senior Alivia Hanes and junior Dru Hall. Submitted photos South Webster’s Dru Hall (left), Ava Messer (center) and Alivia Hanes (right) all earned all-Southern Ohio Conference girls golf honors, as South Webster coach Josh Horner was named the SOC’s Coach of the Year. Submitted photos

McDERMOTT — A year after the South Webster Lady Jeeps fell one shot short of a coveted Southern Ohio Conference girls golf championship, those Lady Jeeps stand atop that proverbial hill this time.

For the second consecutive SOC girls golf championship at The Elks, a team score of 211 was the magic number needed to win —and this time South Webster was right on it.

Of the five SOC squads which fielded full teams, of which four players per team must submit an individual score in order to count towards the team total, the Lady Jeeps edged out Minford by four strokes —211 to 215.

The past two years, West went back-to-back —including a one-stroke triumph over the Lady Jeeps just last fall, in which the Lady Senators’ top-two scorers of Charlie Jo Howard and Lexi Deaver were second and third respectively.

But, in going one shot lower, the Lady Jeeps just went one spot higher.

To the very top of the five-team list — as Valley was third at 236, Eastern fourth at 251 and Waverly fifth at 260.

South Webster, Minford, Valley, Eastern and Waverly were full clubs for last season’s meet as well, as was Northwest.

By his Lady Jeeps winning the team championship, Josh Horner was named the Coach of the Year.

Lacey Bevins of Eastern, an all-SOC honoree last year, was this year’s Player of the Year —with a 46.

South Webster senior Ava Messer, who was last season’s POY with a 44, was the co-medalist runner-up with a 48 — tying Sidney Jones of Valley.

Two other Lady Jeeps joined Bevins, Messer and Jones on the all-SOC unit —junior Dru Hall with a 50 and senior Grace Baker with a 51.

Baker made all-league last year as well, one of eight individuals on that squad.

The sixth and final all-conference honoree was Minford’s Madelyn Bennett, who shot a 52 on Tuesday.

Bennett had a 58 last year —just missing making all-league by one stroke.

All of the SOC gals will be back in action on Monday —for the Division II sectional tournament at Franklin Valley Golf Club near Jackson.

Tee-off time is set for 9 a.m.

