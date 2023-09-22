Shawnee State University offering swim lessons

Shawnee State University’s Department of Athletics is now offering swim lessons in group and private lessons. The lessons will be taught by Men’s and Women’s Swimming coach Kenzie Pennington, a past SSU collegiate swimmer and NAIA All-American honoree.
Group swim lessons will be held in four-week periods every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The cost to participate is $75 for recreation center members and $100 for non-members. The lessons will include training for Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced.
Private swim lessons will be available to book in 30-minute and 1-hour sessions. 30-minute sessions are $30 for recreation center members and $45 for non-members. 1-hour sessions are $55 for recreation center members and $65 for non-members.
Registration for swim lessons is available online at www.shawnee.edu/swim-lessons. For questions, contact Coach Pennington at [email protected] or Athletic Director Gerald Cadogan at [email protected].