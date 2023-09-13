Scioto County Sheriff Reports

COMPLAINT—Two males reported passed out in a Chevy truck. Multiple doses of narcan administered. Individuals refuse further treatment. 10:17 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8.

ROAD BLOCKED—Utility lines reported down on Dry Run Road. 12:09 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8.

VANDALISM—Vehicles reported damaged at business on Old Scioto Trail. 4:21 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8.

ATV COMPLAINT—Report of males on four-wheelers riding around the Wheelersburg Local Schools parking lot on Pirate Drive. 9:55 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8.

PROWLER—Report of prowler on Clairmont Road property. 10:22 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8.

ACCIDENT/INJURY— Report of cow hit by motorist in roadway of Ohio 73. Motorist injured. 10:20 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8.

THREATS or HARASSMENT—Report of a child threatening to injure their parents. Owensville Road. 11:06 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8.

ACCIDENT/INJURY—Single-vehicle rollover on Ohio 104. 3:15 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9.

ACCIDENT/INJURY—Single-vehicle crash on Swauger Valley Road. 4:05 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9.

ACCIDENT/INJURY—Motorcycle crash on Ohio 73/104. 4:42 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9.

ACCIDENT/INJURY—Car vs. Pole crash on Bonser Run Road. 8:09 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9.

THEFT—Bicycle stolen from behind house on South Street. 5:16 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9.

COMPLAINT—Man reported laying in middle of Rarden-Hazelbaker Road. 9:14 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 10.

THEFT—Theft from vehicle on Boren Boulevard. 10:48 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 10.

THEFT—Theft from vehicle on Kinker Drive. 11:08 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 10.

VANDALISM—Damage to vehicle on Dogwood Ridge Road. 11:55 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 10.

THEFT—Theft from vehicle on Downtown Hayport Road. 2:23 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10.

THEFT—Report of out-of-state use of food stamp card on Noel Lane. 2:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10.

THEFT—Theft from a vehicle on Downtown Hayport Road. 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10.

FIRE—Tree reported to have fallen on powerlines, causing sparks on Ohio 73. 4:29 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10.

THEFT—Man and woman reported to have turned off breakers at a store on Gallia Pike as distraction, then stole items while running out of store. Female dropped her ID in store. 8:39 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10.