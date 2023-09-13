Community Calendar

ONEOHIO BOARD of DIRECTORS— The next meeting of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation Board of Directors is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, 34 S. 3rd Street, Columbus, OH 43215. The Grant Oversight Committee will also meet at the Ohio Chamber at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 13.

PORTSMOUTH CITY SCHOOLS—The Portsmouth City School Board will be having a special meeting at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept., 14 at Portsmouth High School. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the appointment of a public employee, a board member vacancy. Executive session is expected and no action will be taken at this meeting.

SCIOTOVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS—The Sciotoville Community Schools regularly scheduled board meeting for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, has been cancelled. The next regular board meeting has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, in East High School, Room 13B.

KIWANIS KID’S DAY—Free fun and food for local kids at Tracy Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16. Petting zoo, Mark Wood fun show, inflatables and more! This event is organized by Portsmouth Kiwanis.

FARMERS MARKET—Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market will open at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, on Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth. Runs 9 a.m. to noon weekly until Saturday, Oct. 7. Vendors can register at 8 a.m., $10 per space. Pre-registration is available. $10 per space. Interested vendors are encouraged to contact MSP In Bloom at (740) 464-0203 or email [email protected].

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION—The Civil Service Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12, has been cancelled due to nothing received for the agenda. The next meeting is currently scheduled for noon, Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the conference room at the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St., Portsmouth.

ST. MARY INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL—A weekend of food, fun and fellowship, 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17. Great international foods. Live music and entertainment. This is a fundraiser for St. Mary Church. Raffle, flea market, Chinese auction, car show and more. 514 Market St, Portsmouth.

SCIOTO COUNTY DD—The regular meeting of the board will be at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. An ethics council meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m., in the same location if needed. Meetings are open to the public with the exception of executive sessions.

TREMPER MOUND UPDATE—Elijah Crabtree, land manager of Tremper Mound Nature Preserve, will offer an update on Arc of Appalachia’s plan to open the nature preserve to the public later this year. Lecture begins at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at Southern Ohio Museum, 825 Gallia St., Portsmouth. Following the lecture, there will be a brief tour of the SOMACC “Art of the Ancients” permanent exhibition and a caravan to Tremper Mound. Part of Southern Ohio Museum’s 2023 Prehistory Lecture Series. Free admission.

STORY OF US—Local performers present “Story of Us V” from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, at Greenlawn Cemetery.

COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR—11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at Farley Square. Event sponsored by Pleasant Green Baptist Church.

CRAFT BEER FEST—The Friends of Portsmouth Craft Beer Fest runs from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at Market Square Park. Live music, food trucks, and inflatables. Tickets $25.

TRICK OR TREAT—The Scioto County Commissioners have set Trick or Treat for 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, for all unincorporated areas of Scioto County.