New Boston man arrested for Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a minor

Submitted photo

NEW BOSTON- Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his Office was contacted on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, by the New Boston Police Department about a possible sexual assault.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that Det. Sgt. Jodi Conkel, working jointly with the Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim Unit, initiated an investigation. The investigation revealed that the victim was age 13 at the time of the assault.

Detectives responded to the victim’s school and spoke with her. As a result, detectives were able to locate the alleged suspect and take him to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation into the sexual assault allegation. As a result, the suspect was arrested.

Arrested was Andrew M. Evans, age 22 of New Boston, Ohio. Evans has been charged with Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a felony of the 4th degree, and a Probation Violation. Evans is being held without bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation which could result in more charges at a later date. The arrest was the result of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, New Boston Police Department, and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit working cooperatively, as one, for the protection of our vulnerable victims.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.