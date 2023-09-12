Rule pleads guilty in death of Rich Moon

Rule Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Rusty Rule pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular manslaughter, among other charges, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in a case that involved the death of well-known local Rich Moon.

Rule, 41, of Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced by Scioto County Common Pleas Judge Mark Kuhn to 54 months in prison.

“The plea came after consultation with the victim’s family and reviewing the strength of the state’s case, and it seemed like a fair resolution,” said Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman. “It also is a case that languished for a few years with no good leads as to who was responsible. I appreciate the efforts of the Portsmouth Police Department and allied agencies on bringing closure to this matter for the city as well as the victim’s family.”

Rule originally pleaded not guilty on July 10 to the original charges against him, which included four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide of varying degrees, one count of vehicular homicide, and failure to stop after an accident.

Rule was allegedly under the influence of fentanyl on Dec. 5, 2020, when he struck Moon in the crosswalk of U.S. 52 and Chillicothe Street. Rule was accused of not stopping or contacting first responders or report the incident, which was caught on video by area businesses.

Moon died of his injuries from the hit-and-run in the hospital on Dec. 16, 2020. Moon was a fixture in downtown Portsmouth for decades, known for his musical talents and walking throughout the city. He is also featured as a mural in the Boneyfiddle district. A memorial crosswalk at the intersection of Gallia and Chillicothe Streets by the Esplanade was painted by community members over the summer.