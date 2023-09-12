OPSWA Prep Football Notebook Week 4

* Kenyon Franklin, a senior running back at Gallia Academy, had 173 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in Friday night’s 47-21 home win over Ohio Valley Conference foe Chesapeake. Franklin had 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries, plus five catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns to help the Blue Devils improve to 4-0.

*Reedsville Eastern’s Tyler Hill rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries in the Eagles’ 42-26 victory at Portsmouth Notre Dame on Friday night. The junior Hill had touchdown runs of 42, 60, 58 and 10 yards, and added a two-point conversion run and a reception for 33 yards. Hill became the Eagles’ primary running back on Friday night as leading rushers Gavin Smith did not play and Rylee Barrett was injured late in the opening quarter. Eastern’s win over Notre Dame was a battle of two 3-0 teams and two top-four squads at the time in the Division VII Region 27 computer ratings.

* Wheelersburg senior placekicker Connor Estep amassed a perfect 7-of-7 on extra-point kicks during the Pirates’ 56-0 shutout of visiting McDermott Northwest on Friday night. Estep, in earning first-team all-Ohio Division V placekicking honors as a junior, made a perfect 59-of-59 on extra-point kicks — before beginning this season with two more makes against Ironton in the Pirates’ season opener. He then had an attempt blocked against Cincinnati McNicholas, snapping his streak of 63 consecutive made extra points.

* Portsmouth freshman quarterback Camron Williams rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and completed 15-of-19 passes for 192 yards with two first-half touchdowns, in the Trojans’ 28-27 overtime triumph at Rock Hill on Friday night.

* Portsmouth West junior running back Mason Parker amassed 187 yards and three touchdowns on only seven carries in the Senators’ 49-10 victory at Wellston on Friday night. Parker’s three touchdown runs were from 52, 26 and 65 yards — as he also added a two-point conversion run.

* Beaver Eastern senior running back Landyn Reinsmith piled up 293 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in the Eagles’ 39-13 win over the visiting Fayetteville Rockets.

* South Gallia defeated Manchester 39-6 on Friday night to improve to 3-1, its best start since opening 6-1 in 2011.

* Chesapeake is 3-1, it’s best opening since 2017.

* South Point beat Coal Grove 33-20 on Friday night to break a 16-game losing streak against the Hornets. The Pointers are 3-1 for the first time since 2013, and have won three consecutive games for the first time since October of 2013.

* The 34 points Ironton gave up in a 13-point (34-21) loss to Cabell Midland (West Virginia) on Saturday night are the most points the Fighting Tigers have surrendered in a regular-season game since a 36-33 setback vs. Gallia Academy on Oct. 19, 2018.

* Williamsburg quarterback J.J. Miller threw for eight touchdown passes, as Williamsburg defeated Hillsboro 57-27 in Week 4. Miller also had four two-point conversion passes, as he was part of 56 of the 57 points scored by the Wildcats in their win at Ken Osborne Field at Abrams Stadium. Miller’s eight touchdown passes broke the school record previously held by the late Bill Brewer.

* Hillsboro sophomore Jeven Hochstuhl had eight carries for 147 yards with three touchdowns in Hillsboro’s loss to Williamsburg. Hillsboro senior Austin Barrett scored one rushing touchdown and had over 130 yards rushing (including 75 yards in the first quarter), for his fourth straight game of over 100 yards rushing to start the season.

* McClain senior Andrew Potts finished with 29 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 22-6 win over East Clinton in Week 4.