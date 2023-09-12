Williams powers Trojans over Rock Hill in OT

Portsmouth freshman quarterback Camron Williams (6) escapes the pressure of Rock Hill defenders Drew Schug (44) and Bradey Stamper (15) during Friday night’s Ohio Valley Conference football game at Rock Hill High School. Courtesy of Robert S. Stevens/The Gold Studio in Ironton Portsmouth defenders Dylan Sanderlin (52), Landon Boren (54) and Landon Malone (4) make the tackle on Rock Hill running back Levi Jiles (7) during Friday night’s Ohio Valley Conference football game. Courtesy of Robert S. Stevens/The Gold Studio in Ironton

PEDRO — Portsmouth freshman quarterback Camron Williams plunged into the end zone from two yards out in overtime — leading the visiting Trojans over Rock Hill 28-27 on Friday night at The Hill in Lawrence County in Ohio Valley Conference football action.

After PHS kicker Zach Roth’s extra point, the Trojan defense stiffened after a Rock Hill TD — and forced Redmen quarterback Dallin Cox to throw an incomplete pass on the two-point conversion attempt to snap the Trojans’ two-game losing skid.

“(Rock Hill) kids were getting banged up toward the end,” Portsmouth head coach Bruce Kalb said, after the win. “They were down to some bare bones with personnel while our kids are in shape, and we take pride in that. Our kids were in position on that play to knock the ball down and come up with the big play. This was a hard-fought game, and it came down to determination and the will to win.”

On the winning drive, Williams was forced to sit out one play — after an official ruled he took off his helmet on the field of the play.

Kalb sent in Jason Starr, who gained four yards on the next play.

“All I can say is that they told me that he took off his own helmet — I don’t know about that, but I had to put in my JV quarterback, and he got some positive yards,” Kalb said. “But our kids did what was needed to win. It was just a gritty win.”

Portsmouth tied the score at 21-21 with 2:21 to play in the fourth quarter — when Williams darted into the end zone from nine yards out.

A personal-foul penalty after the play forced Roth to nail a 35-yard extra-point kick.

“Huge kick and he came through under pressure,” Kalb said about his senior kicker. “What a clutch kick with his back up against the wall.”

The 76-yard, four-play drive that tied the game featured a 56-yard reception and run by sophomore Landon Malone.

“Landon stepped up big and made some big, big plays,” Kalb added. “We had a lot of kids step up tonight. Colin Perry had some big catches and a couple of TDs.”

The 2-2 Trojans (1-0 OVC) were without rushing leader Chase Heiland — as well as LeVaughn Cobb and tight end Noah Livingston.

Williams — a 5-5 and 135-pound freshman — finished the game with 101 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns, and 191 yards in the air while completing 14 of 19 attempts with two TDs and one pick.

“This is a 15-year-old kid,” Kalb said. “Camron continues to grow. He has taken this offense by the reigns and has made it his own and I’m so proud of the way he is playing.”

Colin Perry, a 5-10 junior, finished the game with 62 yards receiving on five catches with two touchdowns.

Rock Hill (2-2) scored with 1:06 left in the first half — when Levi Jiles bolted 56 yards for the score for the 7-0 lead.

Jiles finished the game with 80 yards rushing on 12 carries with two touchdowns.

But Portsmouth answered and put together a 66-yard drive in seven plays — which resulted in a Williams to Perry 27-yard TD strike on the right side of the end zone with 50 seconds left.

Roth’s kick tied the game at 7-7 at the break.

“The first half was an uneventful, smashmouth style of football,” Kalb said. “They took us out of our gameplan some and we adjusted at half. We had some young men who are sophomores and some who have not played step up tonight and they got the job done.”

The Trojans took a 14-7 lead with 9:01 to go in the third — when Williams connected again with Perry for a three-yard TD pass.

But Rock Hill answered — when Blake Porter crossed the goal line from 11 yards out at the 7:16 mark in the third quarter.

The Redmen took a 21-14 lead with 1:11 to go in the third — when Jiles scored on a 10-yard run and added the two-point conversion.

Portsmouth tied the game and sent it into OT — on Williams’ nine-yard run with 2:21 to play.

“These kids had to fight through adversity. Not only tonight playing without some key players, but we had some self-inflicted wounds. And for a young and inexperienced but focused group of young men, they are really growing up fast.”

Portsmouth will play at undefeated Gallia Academy on Friday night — in another OVC affair.

It will be the Trojans’ first trip to historic Memorial Field in Gallipolis in four years.

* * *

Portsmouth 0 7 7 7 7— 28

Rock Hill 0 7 14 0 6— 27

RH— Levi Jiles, 56-yard run (Connor Blagg kick), 1:08, 2nd (7-0 RH)

P — Colin Perry, 27-yard pass from Camron Williams (Zach Roth kick), :50, 2nd (7-7 tie)

P — Colin Perry, 3-yard pass from Camron Williams (Zach Roth kick). 9:01, 3rd (14-7 P)

RH — Blake Porter, 11-yard run (kick failed), 7:16, 3rd (14-13 P)

RH — Levi Jiles, 10-yard run (Levi Jiles run), 1:11, 3rd (21-14 RH)

P — Camron Williams, 9-yard run (Zach Roth kick), 3:08, 4th (21-21 RH)

P — Camron Williams, 2-yard run (Zach Roth kick), OT (28-21 P)

RH —Anthony Stamper, 3-yard run (pass failed), OT (28-27 P)

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Portsmouth: Camron Williams 18-101 2TD, Kayleb Johnson 2-2, Jason Starr 1-5, Nik Copley 2-(-6), Zion Froe 3-(-9); Rock Hill: Anthony Stamper 15-45 TD, Levi Jiles 11-124 2TD, Gage Clutters 8-16, Blake Porter 5-48 TD, Chase Sizemore 2-3, Dallin Cox 4-(-21)

PASSING — Portsmouth: Camron Williams 14-19-1-191 2TD; Rock Hill: Dallin Cox 1-3-0-4

RECEIVING— Portsmouth: Collin Perry 5-62 2TD, Landon Malone 4-88, Lukas Bradley 2-9, Leeland Scurlock 1-12, Jason Starr 1-8, Trevin Brooks 1-7, Nik Copley 1-5; Rock Hill: not available