Easy to make with few ingredients

Hello! In the kitchen this week I found this great recipe for caramel apple dip. It’s easy to make and does not have a lot of ingredients.

I love going to the orchard and picking apples. That’s one of the best things to do in the beautiful fall weather. We think apple pies, apple sauce, apple dumplings, anything to do with apples — now you can have apple dip and the kids will love it plus they will love going to the orchard to pick them.

I also like the toffee bits instead of nuts. I love nuts but I am allergic so now I can have apple dip. Yay!

Enjoy this great recipe.

CARAMEL APPLE DIP

Ingredients

1 (8 ounce) block cream cheese, softened;

1/3 cup sugar;

1 (16 ounce) container caramel dip or thick caramel sauce;

1/2 cup toffee bits.

Directions

Place the cream cheese in a medium bowl and beat with a mixer until smooth and creamy.

Add the sugar and beat until thoroughly combined.

Spread the cream cheese mixture into an even layer in a three-cup serving dish.

Pour the caramel dip or sauce over the cream cheese mixture. Spread into an even layer. Top with toffee bits (or nuts) and serve with sliced apples.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.