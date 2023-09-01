Scioto County Sheriff Reports

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male on bicycle on Highland Bend Road reported as suspicious. 1:43 a.m., Aug. 24.

LOUD MUSIC—Reporting party says neighbor’s music is too loud. 4:16 a.m., Aug. 24.

ACCIDENT INJURY—Vehicle in ditch on Kinker Road/Ohio 139. 7:14 a.m., Aug. 24.

ACCIDENT NO INJURY—Vehicle struck the C-Store 140. 9:24 a.m., Aug. 24.

BURGLARY—Gun allegedly stolen by known male on Maynard Avenue. 4:31 p.m., Aug. 24.

COMPLAINT—Reporting party says she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars online she believed was Apple Support. Blue Run Road. 5:19 p.m., Aug. 24.

FIRE—Power line fell and caught brush on fire on Crain Road. 5:34 p.m., Aug. 24.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Reporting party says ex-boyfriend kicked her door in at Cook Street residence. 8:41 p.m., Aug. 24.

THEFT—Multiple vehicles broken into on Gallia Pike. 11:08 p.m., Aug. 24.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male unconscious in a car on Pirate Drive. 11:26 p.m., Aug. 24.

ASSAULT—Female reports her mother was assaulted on Riverview Avenue; mother transported to SOMC. 12:39 a.m., Aug. 25.

COMPLAINT—Two individuals passed out in van on Morgan Drive. 1:07 p.m., Aug. 25.