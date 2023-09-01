Falcons fend off Mohawks in SOC II

Minford senior Grant Wheeler (18) maintains possession of the ball ahead of Northwest senior Caleb Lewis (7) during Tuesday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys soccer match at Minford High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Northwest senior Jay Jenkins (1) tries to keep the ball inbounds as Minford senior Carson Cronin defends during Tuesday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys soccer match at Minford High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Minford junior goalkeeper Kade Glockner kicks the ball away during the Falcons’ Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys soccer match against Northwest on Tuesday night. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Minford senior Carson Cronin (31) battles Northwest senior Brady Ruby (21) for possession of the ball during Tuesday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II boys soccer match at Minford High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

MINFORD —This time, the host Minford Falcons wanted to make sure the Northwest Mohawks weren’t in the same position underdog West was for the Falcons’ previous Southern Ohio Conference Division II tilt.

So the Falcons got a goal extra early, answered the Mohawks’ only counter, and then made Myles Montgomery’s marker mean a lot for the second half of the second half.

Minford, the two-time defending SOC II champion including a share last year with Wheelersburg, made sure it stayed undefeated on Tuesday night —by defeating the senior-circuit Mohawks 3-1 in a key early-season boys soccer conference clash at the Falcons’ Nest.

The Falcons, at West last Thursday night, saw the host Senators score a penalty kick goal in the waning minutes —eking out a 1-1 draw to the surprise of many SOC II soccer observers, and to the Falcons themselves.

So the gameplan on Tuesday night, according to third-year Minford head coach Jacob Hackworth, was to “start fast”.

They needed only three minutes and 41 seconds to do just that, as Ethan Cordle’s blast off the crossbar ricocheted right back to Gavin Downey on the right side — as Downey blasted the ball from point-blank range right into the middle-right 90.

“I told the guys that the first five minutes, we won’t win the game, but we can get that momentum on our side and set the tone early and let them know we’re coming,” said Hackworth. “We got a goal, Gavin is always the guy in the right place at the right time, which is the sign of a player that works hard.”

The Falcons finished strong as well —getting the only second-half tally when the speedy striker Montgomery took a pass near the center of the pitch, and simply sped onwards with three or four touches and beat Northwest goalkeeper Logan Shepherd.

That gave the junior 39 career goals.

With the victory, Minford raised its record to 4-0-1 — and to 1-0-1 in the highly-competitive SOC II.

The loss was the Mohawks’ first, making them 3-1-0 and 1-1-0.

Hackworth spoke about the Falcons’ ability to bounce back from the West tie.

Indeed, although it wasn’t a loss — it wasn’t a win either.

The Falcons, in between, did vanquish Valley 6-0 — in a non-league encounter on Saturday night.

“Anytime you win in this league, it’s a good win. As was proven at West, there is no easy match. Northwest always brings the energy and we knew what to expect, and I am super-happy with how we’ve responded from that tie,” said Hackworth. “I think we’re trending in the right direction. We have a lot of starters out there with not a lot of experience, so each game I feel like we are going to grow and get better. Looking forward to the run here we can make.”

For 15-year Northwest head coach Josh Keeney, it was not the ideal opening to Tuesday’s tilt —playing on the Bermuda grass surface at Minford’s Soccer Complex, compared to turf for their other league affairs, aside from South Webster.

“For some reason, we haven’t gotten off to good starts all summer, all preseason or all season so far. We just get off to slow starts and that’s been killing us all year,” he said. “You can’t get down 1-0 on any team in our league, especially a Minford and Wheelersburg like that, and try to dig yourself out of a hole. Tonight it showed.”

But the Mohawks managed a 1-1 tie with 9:12 to play in the opening half —on a long rocket shot by senior Caleb Lewis.

Well beyond the goalbox, Lewis ripped a one-timer towards the upper-right 90 —over the outstretched arms of Minford junior goalkeeper Kade Glockner.

That tie, though, was short-lived.

Cordle came right back at the 4:25 mark for a second Falcon tally —off a Montgomery assist, and the 27th helper of his decorated soccer career.

Again, the exchange of goals is what the Falcons wanted, and the Mohawks not so much.

Minford took 18 total shots, including 10 on target —as Shepherd made three saves.

“Every time I thought we had something going, they countered and did a good job of answering, ” said Keeney.

“Caleb (Lewis) has a good left foot and had a good hit on the ball, but once again, our guys responded right back within a few minutes. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for,” said Hackworth. “Ethan is the sixth or seventh player to score or assist on a goal for us, so we’re getting a lot of involvement. That’s a really good thing.”

Another good thing for the Falcons —Glockner denied Lewis of a penalty-kick goal with only minute and 38 seconds remaining before halftime, preserving the 2-1 lead.

That was one of the 13 Northwest shot attempts.

“I thought we had a good chance with that PK to swing the momentum going into halftime back in our favor,” said Keeney. “But that shot us in the foot going into half not going in. After we fought and fought and fought there.”

Hackworth has three goalkeepers he said, as Glockner got the billing for Tuesday night —with senior Kyle Laxton momentarily replacing him.

“We’ve had a battle all summer with our keepers. We’ve got three really good keepers, and I’ve got confidence with all three of them to either start or come in off the bench at any moment. Kade got the call tonight,” said the coach. “We scouted and went with history. And they went the way we called it in practice. That was huge momentum for us going into halftime. We went in amped-up and came out and got another goal there in the second (half).”

That goal was simply Montgomery outrunning everybody.

“We pretty much contained Myles all night up until that point, but you just can’t let a guy like him get out free,” said Keeney. “All it takes is one time. He made us pay.”

Hackworth concurred.

“Myles is eventually going to wear you out. He is not the most skilled player, but he plays hard and is physical, and he has a knack for irritating the defense enough until he finally cracks open one,” he said. “I felt he should have had a couple in the first half.”

But he got one that made a major difference —giving the Falcons the 3-1 advantage with only 19 minutes remaining.

“I thought we played pretty well, both teams had quite a few shots. They just finished on theirs and we didn’t,” said Keeney.

The clubs collected eight yellow cards between them as well —five for the Mohawks and three for the Falcons.

Jay Jenkins, Northwest’s senior standout forward alongside Lewis, was hit two yellows — the second with only 4:18 remaining, and which equates to a soft red card and a mandatory one-game suspension.

The hotly-contest affair indeed became quite physical, quite quick.

“It’s always physical with us and Minford, us and Wheelersburg. A lot of yellow cards. Jay unfortunately gets a second yellow card at the end,” said Keeney. “But you have to give Minford credit. They punched us in the mouth early with that first goal, then kept it up the whole time. Have to give a shoutout to them. They’re going to be right back in it (SOC II race) again.”

“I’ve said the last few years that it’s a league game and the top teams are going to battle like this. You’re going to see several yellow cards, but it’s not dirty play. They are all good kids playing hard,” said Hackworth.

Jenkins missed the Mohawks’ match at Wheelersburg on Thursday night, as the Pirates remanded undefeated and untied —at now 5-0-0 and 3-0-0 in the SOC II.

Minford moved up another rung on the ladder —as the Falcons blanked Waverly on Thursday.

But for Tuesday night, the Falcons’ secret to success was a fast start, a good answer, and going the extra “Myles” towards the end.

“I told my guys that we always have to match or be above their effort. I thought we had the skill advantage over Northwest tonight, but if they had more effort, they could steal the game or tie the game. But if we matched that effort or exceeded it, I thought we would be in good shape,” said Hackworth. “So we’re happy with the win.”

* * *

Northwest 1 0 —1

Minford 2 1 — 3

M — Gavin Downey (unassisted), 36:19, 1st (1-0 M)

N — Caleb Lewis (unassisted), 9:12, 1st (1-1 tie)

M — Ethan Cordle (Myles Montgomery assist), 4:25, 1st (2-1 M)

M — Myles Montgomery (unassisted), 18:57, 2nd (3-1 M)

