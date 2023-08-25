Scioto Sheriff’s Reports Aug. 24

STOLEN VEHICLE—Man reports his Ford Fusion stolen from Ohio River Road residence. 1:38 a.m., Aug. 22.

ACCIDENT/INJURY—Car hanging over bridge on Disterdick Lane/Haverhill. 8:55 p.m., Aug. 22.

ROAD BLOCKED—Power lines in roadway. Rarden-Hazelbaker Road. 2:07 a.m., Aug. 22.

COMPLAINT—Smell of smoke inside Charlevoix Avenue house. Cause unknown. 10:02 p.m., Aug. 22.

ROAD BLOCKED—Utility pole snapped in half on Dogwood Ridge. 7:26 a.m., Aug. 23.

THEFT—Storage unit broken into on U.S. 23. 8:14 a.m., Aug. 23.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Woman walking alone near Camp Oyo in state of undress. 9:53 a.m., Aug. 23.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Man sitting next to exit ramp of Ohio 823/140. 11:23 a.m., Aug. 23.

BURGLARY—House broken into on Hulet Street. 11:47 a.m., Aug. 23.

COMPLAINT—Man asleep in a car at Pleasant Valley Apartments. 3:20 p.m., Aug. 23.

COMPLAINT—Person reports bank cards possibly hacked, now getting calls from businesses they have not dealt with. Rocky Fork Road. 3:32 p.m., Aug. 23.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Grandmother reports her granddaughter is out of control and slapped her. Big Spruce Little Bear Creek. 3:41 p.m., Aug. 23.

ROAD BLOCKED—Tree, lines down and in roadway at Junior Furnace Powellsville Road. 4:49 p.m., Aug. 23.