The Mothman has haunted the region going back decades, providing conspiracies and lore surrounding the cryptid’s hold on Appalachia since at least the 50s. Many stories have been told, books have been written, and a movie has been filmed covering the elusive creature. The Annual Mothman Festival, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, is amping up to welcome people from all over the country to celebrate the stories that have kept people peering over shoulders and looking for the menacingly red eyes hinting that the creature is with them.

According to the festival website, “The Mothman Festival is an annual event held every third weekend in September that commemorates the 1966 Point Pleasant, West Virginia Mothman sighting, which gave birth to the infamous, red-eyed winged legend. People from all over the world gather around our charming Main Street to celebrate their favorite cryptid during this one-of-a-kind event.”

The event features vendors, cosplay, tours, attractions, food, live music, speakers, time in the Mothman Museum, and more.

Jeff Wamsley is one of the founding members of the festival, having participated for over 20 years.

“The initial reason was to attract people to Main Street and the retail stores. It still is, but we’ve grown massively,” Wamsley said. “You know, we aren’t bringing in 500 people anymore; we are bringing out 15,000. It is different, but it is still, basically, designed to help the Main Street area of downtown while celebrating the Mothman. Economically, this is a very important event. We had to cancel two years for Covid and people missed it. All the hotels, restaurants, and retail shops benefit from people who come to the festival.”

According to Wamsley, there is a lot to enjoy, from typical festival faire to Point Pleasant specifics, such as the Mothman Museum, tours to the TNT area, and more.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the vendors we have signed up, the merchandise, and the overall feel; it is like a family reunion each year with people coming back,” Wamsley said. “It is all free, outside of the food and vendors. It is a way for the people who like the supernatural and Men in Black to network and meet up.”

At the end of the day, the most important element is the Mothman himself, as well as those who continue to keep his legacy alive.

“It is the unknown that interests people in all this. The Mothman mystery will likely never be solved and that is the beauty of it. People can investigate on their own. This festival gives them an opportunity to talk to other people who are interested in the same subjects, make new friends, all while seeing what Point Pleasant has to offer with a rich river history, Native history, and more.”

The festival is in the heart of Main Street, within proximity to the 200-500 blocks. Travelers will cross the green bridge into the city and turn left after driving a block.

The Mothman Festival is scheduled for September 16 and 17.

