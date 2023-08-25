The Mound Park Pickleball Club Submitted photo

The Portsmouth Pickleball Club is aiming to serve a fundraising event Labor Day Weekend that will allow people to find great deals while raising funding for the pickleball and tennis court redevelopments.

They are planning on organizing the event between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, September 1.

The Mound Park Pickleball Club has been regularly meeting, not just to play their favorite sport, but to also plan fundraisers, grant applications, and discuss other funding opportunities for the development that will see an overhaul in Mound Park valued at $172,154. The development will create all new pickleball and two tennis courts.

“We started this Pickleball Club several years ago,” one of the group leaders, Richie Purdy said. “The friendship is key, not only on the court, but off the court; we’ve made so many friends. Just being here, not just playing pickleball, but the fellowship we have with these people is unbelievable. We have a great time. We don’t always have the same amount that show up because we still have people working. A lot of us who play in the mornings are usually retired. The fellowship and great times make it worth it.”

Purdy explained there are a variety of benefits to participating in the club.

“The benefits of pickleball include more than health, it is good for you mentally,” Purdy claimed. “It is good for you to get out and do something for two hours in the morning or evening. It’s mental health, physical health, and the fellowship.”

Purdy said that anyone can join them in playing.

“Anybody can join. We accept all ages,” Purdy explained. “We’ve had young teenagers and we’ve had people in their 80’s. So, we do our best to be inclusive to all.”

For now, they’re looking at how to manage the major overhaul of the space, because, es explained by Purdy, it is necessary.

“It takes quite a bit of work,” Purdy said. “The problem we have is that it has been 25 to 30 years since anything has been done to these courts.” When you’re trying to play a game like this and you have bouncing balls and cracks all of over the courts, it isn’t good. It is also a trip hazard. That is why we are pushing for new courts and surfacing.”

The Rummage Sale is being chaired by member Amy Hassel, who is undertaking the group’s first formalized function.

“We chose this event to help raise money for our new courts and to be able to do something that benefits the community,” Hassel explained. “I think this is a really fun thing to chair. I’ve always participated in yard sales, and I thought this would be a fun way to have everybody together, have a great time, and get rid of things we don’t need any longer that may also help the cause.”

Hassel explained that taking a leadership role within this project was an easy decision, because giving back to a group that is so important to her feels natural.

“I’ve been playing pickleball for six years, probably, and we are such a family,” Hassel said. “I’m very passionate about pickleball and I play nearly every day. It is a great organization to be part of. I’m super pumped to be part of it because I think everybody is excited about the prospect of new courts. Raising money is new to us, we are much more used to just meeting and playing a game, but we know it needs done and we want to do our part.”

Hassel claimed that the group is accepting donations of items from the community at large as well. They prefer people to drop off donations between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Mound Park courts on Thursday, August 31. The items will be monitored overnight. If you cannot make the drop off time, you can message the Facebook group, Portsmouth Pickleball Club to arrange a pickup.

