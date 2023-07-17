INVESTIGATE COMPLAINT—Woman reported missing from residence on Blue Run Road. 12:28 a.m., July 7.

THREATS/HARASSMENT-Woman reports man wrote threat to her on Evelyn Avenue. Man transported. 2:32 a.m., July 7.

VANDALISM—Vehicle on Center Street reported damaged by subject allegedly known to victim. 2:54 a.m., July 7.

INVESTIGATE COMPLAINT—Woman reports a person known to her threatened to commit suicide. Upon entering the person’s McDermott residence, they were not there. 3:14 a.m., July 7. Deputies later returned to the residence after family called to say person was hiding under stairs. Person was transported by squad for evaluation. 10:05 a.m., July 7.

INVESTIGATE COMPLAINT—Store on Ohio 335 reports counterfeit $100 bill passed. Bill collected as evidence and report taken. 3:40 p.m., July 7.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Woman pressed alarm in her car on Granite Street, reporting to the alarm company that her boyfriend is beating on car and will not leave. 5:29 p.m., July 7.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Woman reported her children’s father pushed open of her Lucasville apartment. She was advised how to get a TPO. 6:23 p.m., July 7.

INVESTIGATE COMPLAINT—Out-of-town owner reports homeless people were living on a property he owns on Arizona Avenue. They were asked to leave. 6:59 p.m., July 7.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Woman reports her daughter’s boyfriend threatening to beat up daughter, husband at Sycamore Road residence. 11:07 a.m., July 8.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Vehicle reported sitting in church parking lot on Bonser Run for days. 11:59 a.m., July 8.

INVESTIGATE COMPLAINT—Man uses Apple Watch to call and report himself lost in the woods off Dorman Drive. Game warden contacted, who goes out on ATV. A thermal drone deployed by Portsmouth Police Department. Man returns to his rented AirBnB. 12:57 p.m., July 8.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Woman reports a man hit her in the face at a residence on Haverhill-Ohio Furnace Road. 1:32 p.m., July 8.

DOG BITE—Man reports his girlfriend was bitten by neighbor’s dog. Dog warden called to pick up dog on Houston Hollow Road. 6:59 p.m., July 8.

VANDALISM—Man reports someone set his mailbox and trash cans on fire overnight on Besco Road. 12:49 p.m., July 8.

THEFT—Man reports gold jewelry stolen from residence on Ainsley Avenue. 11:47 a.m., July 10.