South Webster High School boys basketball head coach Norm Persin Paul Boggs | Daily Times Norm Persin, shown coaching in his debut at Valley, is the new boys basketball head coach at South Webster. Courtesy of Julie Billings | Pike County News-Watchman

SOUTH WEBSTER — Apparently, even in his early 70s and already a state championship checked off the bucketlist, the legendary Norm Persin still has the fire for coaching boys basketball.

And, after a two-year hiatus, the 72-year-old Persin — closing in on 800 career coaching victories — is coming back for what will probably be his final stint at any school.

That’s because Persin was recently hired as the new boys basketball head coach at South Webster —as he once again is now the active all-time coaching career wins leader in the sport in the state.

Persin replaces Brenton Cole, who stepped down following the end of last season — after six seasons at the Jeep helm.

Thus, for 44 seasons as a head coach, Persin has amounted a decorated 778 career victories — and only 224 career losses.

More on his lifetime accomplishments momentarily.

He recently interviewed with The Portsmouth Daily Times to discuss his decision to return —as he has watched Jeep games for the majority of the past two years, given his granddaughter Marley Kreischer is a Jeep cheerleader.

He could be seen sitting in the corner of the SWHS gymnasium —sometimes in the company of Ohio State University legend Jerry Lucas.

Persin said his improved health, and family proximity, played key roles in his return.

“I took the one year at Valley, but I had health problems and decided it wasn’t worth it and to get out of it I didn’t have any intention of coming back coaching. People have called me about certain jobs in the past two years, but I told them all I wasn’t interested. But once they approached me about the job here (South Webster), I thought about it. It’s a situation where South Webster is a great community that supports basketball big time, and my entire family is here. My son teaches here (in Bloom-Vernon Local School District), my daughter teaches here and all four grandkids are here in the school system,” he explained. “I said let’s give it a go.”

When he resigned in late May of 2021 from Valley, he cited “realistically, it was about health problems that I had last year (2020-21).”

“I know that stress caused a lot of it (health concerns) because coaching is not easy, and getting to be 71 years old (in September 2021) is not easy,” he said in that same 2021 interview. “I talked to numerous people that I respect, and they said step away and enjoy your free time and your grandkids before it’s too late.”

Persin added at the time that he was “totally comfortable with his decision”, but taking two years away allowed his health to improve —and desire to coach again run red hot.

But the highly-competitive Persin, often a demonstrative personality on the bench who earned the nickname “Stormin Norman”, admitted he has to downshift his overdrive.

Could it be this time — a “calmer, more cordial” Persin?

The coach even expressed a sense of humor about it.

“Right now, I feel good. Everybody asks me that. I feel great…without coaching,” said Persin, even with a laugh. “But seriously, it’s tough on you. The stress on you, the season is so long and it wears you down. But I’ve already decided that I’ve got to lay back some. I can’t be as an energetic as I used to be. I am going to be the head coach, but I’ve got really good assistants who are going to do a lot of the legwork for me. That will help keep me calmer.”

Those top assistants are the returning varsity assistant Ryan Fenton, as former South Webster standout and recent University of Rio Grande graduate and star Shiloh Blevins becomes the junior varsity coach.

Persin also expressed optimism about the Jeep program.

“I was around a lot of the kids the last two years because I came to the games to watch my granddaughter cheerlead. I just like the attitude of the kids here,” he said. “They work hard, they will run through a wall for you. When they approached me about the job, I said I would take it. The support that the community gives you here is incredible, and we have great administrators here.”

Persin —with two stops at Oak Hill including his historic second which spanned 14 years and included a coveted state title—last coached during the 2020-21 year, for one single season at Valley.

He also coached at Wilmington for two years in the early 1980s, then spent a highly-decorated 21 years at Chesapeake before returning to Oak Hill, where he resided at the time — and made the daily drive down dangerous, curvy, windy and cellular-service deprived State Route 93.

He will always be remembered for the Oaks capturing the 2009 Division IV state championship — and ranks third all-time on the state’s boys basketball coaching career wins list (with 778), including 341 at Oak Hill.

He trails only Richard Kortokrax of Kalida, whom he defeated 48-43 in double overtime in that state championship bout, and Joe Petrocelli of Kettering Alter in all-time wins.

Kortokrax, who also coached at Fort Jennings and Ottoville, and Petrocelli won 890 and 831 games respectively.

Persin’s lone season at Valley saw the Indians amass a 12-10 record, as they advanced to the Division IV Southeast District championship game against New Boston — which the Tigers won en route to their Division IV regional championship.

At the time, it appeared to be the end of an illustrious and incredible Hall of Fame career —as his 78-percent career win percentage is also third-best in state history.

He has already been inducted into two Ohio basketball Halls of Fame (Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association in 2016 and Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017), plus four others (Ohio Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, Warren Harding High School of Fame, Chesapeake High School Hall of Fame and Warren Ohio Distinguished Hall of Fame).

Prior to his second stint at Oak Hill, he coached the Oaks for six years before leaving for Wilmington for two —then the next 21 at Chesapeake, as the court there was named “Norm Persin Court” one year before his return to the Oaks.

He was seven times selected state Coach of the Year, won two Associated Press Division III statewide poll championships at Chesapeake, and accumulated a 76-game home winning streak and 48-game regular-season winning streak with the Panthers — plus 16 Ohio Valley Conference championships in his 21 years there including an astounding 11 consecutive.

That ranks second all-time in consecutive league championships in state history, as Persin —combining his first stint at Oak Hill when the Oaks were members of the OVC —won 19 OVC titles.

He also guided the Oaks to four outright (Southern Ohio Conference) SOC II championships (2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018), and had no fewer than 14 victories in any one season of his second 14 years at Oak Hill.

His Oaks advanced to the district championship bout six times (2007, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2018) and the regional tournament five times (all except 2017) —with two of those resulting in runner-up finishes in addition to the 2009 Division IV title.

Persin was a Social Studies instructor in the Oak Hill Union Local School District, and was also the district’s athletic director for those 14 years.

South Webster is an estimated 12 miles south of Oak Hill — as the Jeeps, Oaks and Indians are all members of the SOC II.

Obviously, Persin plans to push the Jeeps towards an SOC II championship — and Division IV Southeast District and even Region 15 titles.

He said the Jeeps have to play much more consistent basketball to reach that pinnacle.

“What I don’t like sometimes is that they play in spurts. They play hard for a while, then they take plays or possessions off. There’s no consistency with the way they play at times. We have to change that mentality, and the only way you do that and I already told the kids that our practices will be much tougher than our games,” said the coach. “These guys will be moving up and down the court and there won’t be any standing around. You make practices tough, the games are going to be easier. We go from one drill to the other, and at no point in time is anybody standing around. Everybody is involved.”

The Jeeps’ summer consisted of competing in the annual league at Jackson in June, then attending Ohio University’s team camp in July.

For Persin, he turns 73 in September, his 45th season as a head coach begins in November, and perhaps some trophies come back to Jeep Country in late February and/or March.

He said he is excited to be back coaching yet again.

“The more and more you watch games, I know it’s always been in my blood and it’s always what I wanted to do,” said Persin. “I’m back at it and hopefully everything works out. So we shall see.”

