PORTSMOUTH- Rusty Rule has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of vehicular homicide in connection with the hit-skip death of well-known Portsmouth resident Richard Moon.

Rule is accused of four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide of varying degrees, one count of vehicular homicide, and failure to stop after an accident. The maximum indefinite sentence required by law for aggravated vehicular homicide is 12 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. His bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. As a condition of that bond, he is not to drive a motor vehicle.

Rule appeared before Judge Mark Kuhn by video from the Scioto County Jail. Mark May was appointed to represent him in court. Rule’s next court appearance will be a pretrial on July 18.

Rule, 41, was allegedly under the influence of fentanyl on Dec. 5, 2020, when he struck Moon in the crosswalk of U.S. 52 and Chillicothe Street. Rule is accused of not stopping or contacting first responders or report the incident, which was caught on video.

Moon was a fixture in downtown Portsmouth for decades, known for his musical talents and walking throughout the city. He is also featured as a mural in Boneyfiddle and a memorial crosswalk at the intersection of Gallia and Chillicothe Streets by the Esplanade was painted by community members this summer.

Moon died of his injuries in the hospital on Dec. 16, 2020.