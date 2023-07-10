Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 30 and returned 12 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Rusty Rule, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (3 Counts)

Vehicular Homicide

Failure to Stop After an Accident

Robert Tubbs, 20

Mansfield, Ohio, was indicted on:

Kidnapping (2 Counts)

Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Importuning

Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles

Pandering Obscenity

Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person (2 Counts)

Illegal Use of Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance

Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person

Lisa Newman, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Endangering Children

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Listed Controlled Substance or a Listed Metabolite of a Controlled Substance- OVI (4 Counts)

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Shauna Broughton, 39

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bobbie Randolph, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Vandalism (2 Counts)

Roger Blackburn, 29

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Escape

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Brandie Good, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Heroin

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Jerry Brooks, 60

Ironton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Jason Rawlins, 49

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Listed Controlled Substance or a Listed Metabolite of a Controlled Substance-OVI

Alexander Duncan, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Telecommunications Fraud (5 Counts)

Kyle Hitchcock, 32

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

George Porter, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Rape

Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Importuning

Compelling Prostitution