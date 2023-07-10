Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 30 and returned 12 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Rusty Rule, 41
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (3 Counts)
Vehicular Homicide
Failure to Stop After an Accident
Robert Tubbs, 20
Mansfield, Ohio, was indicted on:
Kidnapping (2 Counts)
Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Importuning
Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles
Pandering Obscenity
Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person (2 Counts)
Illegal Use of Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance
Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person
Lisa Newman, 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Vehicular Assault
Endangering Children
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Listed Controlled Substance or a Listed Metabolite of a Controlled Substance- OVI (4 Counts)
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Shauna Broughton, 39
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bobbie Randolph, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Vandalism (2 Counts)
Roger Blackburn, 29
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Escape
Resisting Arrest
Disorderly Conduct
Brandie Good, 41
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Heroin
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Jerry Brooks, 60
Ironton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Cocaine
Jason Rawlins, 49
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Vehicular Assault
Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Listed Controlled Substance or a Listed Metabolite of a Controlled Substance-OVI
Alexander Duncan, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Telecommunications Fraud (5 Counts)
Kyle Hitchcock, 32
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
George Porter, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Rape
Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Importuning
Compelling Prostitution