PORTSMOUTH- Dameon Green and Shakira Walker reached plea agreements with prosecutors that will put them in prison for years to come.

Green, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty July 10 to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Judge Howard H. Harcha III sentenced Green the same day.

“He will receive a sentence of 11 years, and 11 years pursuant to the law is a mandatory sentence,” Harcha said. Because of Ohio’s indefinite sentencing requirements, the actual sentencing is 11 to 16.5 years. “The extra five-and-a-half would be under indefinite sentencing law, but only 11 of that would be mandatory.”

Green asked to be given a stay of the sentence, and the judge agreed.

“I’m going to send Mr. Green over to the county jail to be booked in and released today with a date to come back,” he said. He then spoke specifically to the defendant: “If you don’t come back, it’s an escape charge.”

He is required to report to the Scioto County Jail Aug. 11. Green will also be required to pay $10,000 fine and prosecution costs, which is in line with the requirements of the sentencing laws.

“He has acknowledged the mistake that has brought him here before this court,” said Green’s attorney James Banks. “I think he’s learned a lesson.”

Speaking to the court, Green said he wants to get his life together.

Walker, also of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to trafficking a fentanyl-related compound with a specification of being a major drug offender. She also pleaded guilty to improperly discharging a firearm and having a weapon under disability, as she was on federal parole when the offense was committed.

Harcha sentenced Walker to 11 to 16.5 years plus three years for the major drug offender specification, and she also had a firearm specification because she pleaded guilty to having a weapon under disability.

“So, her sentence would be 18 to 23-and-a-half years, of which 14 would be mandatory,” Harcha said.

The sentencing also required a fine to be imposed, but Walker’s attorneys argued she is indigent due to her federal incarceration and months in the Scioto County Jail. Harcha imposed the $10,000 fine both Walker and Green. He also ordered that Walker hand over her Glock to the state.

“She has been more than respectful as a client and to this court,” said Walker’s attorney Jesse Scott.

There was no agreement in place for judicial release in this case. Scioto County Assistant Prosecutor Julie Hutchinson said in court that as long as no crimes are committed while Walker is in prison, “the state is going to stay silent about judicial release.”