Dogs in their runs at Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets. There are nearly 70 dogs older than 6 months at the shelter. Two young cats having a nap in one of the cat rooms at Sierra’s Haven. There are more than 100 cats at the facility, waiting for homes. Cornbread, or “Corn”, is up for adoption at Sierra’s. He’s a silly boy full of love. Rosemary’s history may have included dogfighting and she may be covered in scars, but her future will include a loving home.

If you’ve been considering bringing a cat or dog into the family, now is a great time to follow through. Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets has about 200 potential best friends at their facility on Easter Drive.

Volunteer M’Kenzie McMaster said the Fourth of July-themed Red, White, and Woof! fundraiser from 10 a.m., to 4 p.m., July 1, at 80 Easter Drive, is a great opportunity to see just which of the residents might be an appropriate fit with their situation and family. The event currently has 15 vendors signed up, including food trucks, custom jewelry, and custom décor just to name a few.

This fundraiser is important because Sierra’s is full. There are more than 70 dogs six months and older, and well more than 100 cats and kittens.

Of those 70 dogs, there’s Cornbread, often just called Corn, a silly boy who loves people, or Rosemary, whose dogfighting scars belie her love for humans. Both need to be only animals in their home and will be devoted to a lucky human who takes them home.

“They’re both great dogs,” McMaster said.

McMaster said getting dogs adopted right now is a priority. Cost, basic care, and medical care have depleted not just Sierra’s, but the morale of the volunteers.

“This is high,” she said. “We are beyond capacity. We’re at a scary rate at how many animals we have.”

Some of the animals are injured or sick. Six puppies recently were diagnosed with the often deadly parvo virus. The cost to treat one of the puppies has climbed to $1,600.

“We’re giving all the care we can,” McMaster said. “There’s not a better time than now (to adopt a pet). It is dire. That’s not just us, that’s nationwide capacity.”

Sierra’s Haven also utilizes fundraising through Kroger Rewards and has an Amazon Wishlist from which donors can choose to send items straight to the shelter. Find out more about adoptable pets and helping out with Sierra’s Haven through their Facebook page and TikTok accounts.