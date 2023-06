There is a lot to do in Portsmouth, with event planners and organizations struggling to plan functions without bumping into others and competing. Whether you use the city’s website, the Chamber of Commerce, Local Happenings, the Daily Times, or another resource for announcements and scheduling, you can always depend on the fact there will be something for you to do. That is what three partners try to highlight with the quarterly Portsmouth Today meetings held in the Community Action Scioto County Welcome Center.

Started by Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom and the Chamber of Commerce, the event recently added the Scioto County Visitor’s Bureau to the list of sponsors.

Each quarter, the groups bring in ten organizations to speak on updates, events, and business. The event is then closed with a social block. The event usually takes around 90 minutes to accomplish the goal.

Recently, the Portsmouth Today event was held, and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Carver said it was a success with 13 speakers and nearly 40 guests.

Speakers to present included Community Action Organization of Scioto County, Friends of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Wind Symphony, Richard Nash, Esquire, Roy Rogers Festival, Scioto County Public Library, Southern Ohio Museum, Truthseekers Gemstones, Watch Me Grow Ohio, the Chamber, Main Street, and Visitor’s Bureau.

“It went over really well and sparked a lot of good conversations and questions,” Carver explained. “It is just another way for the Chamber, Main Street, and Visitor’s Bureau brings people together to learn about what is going on in the community.”

Carver sees the health of the community as strong, and the event showcases that proof.

“There is so much going on and most people just don’t realize it, which is another reason we host this event,” Carver explained. “We always have an agenda outlined with planned speakers, but, by the time the event is over, we always learn of one or two more things going on. We have a lot of great events and progress going on. If you look at the Chamber calendar online, you’ll see there is something educational, or fun, or designed to better your health every day.”

The next Portsmouth Today is scheduled for September 27, 9 a.m., at the Community Action Organization Scioto County Welcome Center. To be placed on the agenda, reach out to Carver. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved