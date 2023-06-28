THEFT—Car broken into overnight on Fourth Street. 6:15 a.m., June 22.

HITSKIP—Car struck and knocked down a light pole on Noel Lane. 7:59 a.m., June 22.

COMPLAINT—Man wearing only underwear and a mask walking on Garden Avenue. 8:29 a.m., June 22.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Approximately 2-year-old child found outside by delivery person on Cedar Street, who said this was a repeated occurrence. Grandmother found nearby, was told to keep an eye on the child or CPS would be called. 10:09 a.m., June 22.

SEX OFFENSE—Report taken at Diehlman Branch Road. 1:10 p.m., June 22.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Man reported walking naked down road in Garden City, carrying water jugs. Picked up by friend and taken home. 3:52 p.m., June 22.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Two cows reported in the roadway on Ohio 522. Owner arrived and put animals away. 8:52 p.m., June 22.

COMPLAINT—Woman reported to have created disturbance at Center Street store from which she had been banned. 9:08 p.m., June 22.

ACCIDENT INJURY—Two-vehicle accident near Lucasville-Minford Road exit of Ohio 823, one person transported to SOMC. Dog warden requested to remove patient’s dogs from scene. 1:13 a.m., June 23.

TRAFFIC JAM/ROAD BLOCKED—Tree down on Carver Ridge Road. 6:36 a.m., June 23.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Man in vehicle nodding off, advised deputy he was diabetic and sleeping. Gallia Street. 7:19 a.m., June 23.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Woman reported unconscious at the wheel at Gallia Street business. 10:31 a.m., June 23.

DEAD ON ARRIVAL—Warren Hill man, 69, found deceased. Coroner, funeral home contacted. 2:13 a.m., June 24.

LIVESTOCK ON ROADWAY—Cows in road in front of Green High School, Gallia Pike. 12:29 p.m., June 24.

COMPLAINT—Woman reports her adult son missing, was told she had to wait 24 hours to report an adult missing. Went to son’s place of employment, deputy was told the son hasn’t been there in a month. 2:10 p.m., June 24.

ASSAULT—Man reports he was assaulted with golf club by known assailant on Dever Branch Road. 9:01 p.m., June 24.

COMPLAINT—Man reports woman knocking on all his doors and windows, then leaving on foot. Patrol locates woman, who says she is pregnant and having complications and needs assistance. 4:37 a.m., June 25.