Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures is ready to welcome the community for a banging good time this July 3, as they send paddlers out to view the Independence Day fireworks in Greenup, Kentucky from the water.

“We’re hosting the Fireworks Paddle on 3rd July to provide a unique outdoor experience for the local community. This annual event, along with our moonlight paddles, have seen a tremendous increase in interest over the years. Our goal is to encourage people to reconnect with nature and prioritize their well-being,” Kelsey Purnell said. “The fireworks paddle offers a memorable kayaking adventure, allowing participants to witness the spectacular Greenup County Fireworks from the serene Ohio River. It’s an opportunity for individuals and families to come together, celebrate, and create lasting memories.”

Scioto County, and the region as a whole, has been expanding on outdoor recreation, especially paddling activities. Elected officials, community leaders, and business owners have all embraced the outdoors as adventure-tourism and eco-tourism takes root as a dominating factor in travel and recreation. Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures is capitalizing on these trends and claim business is good.

“It’s been incredible to witness the growing popularity of paddling, especially kayaking, since we opened in 2014. And, you know, the pandemic played a significant role in that,” Purnell explained. “People were searching for ways to find solace, unwind, and leave the chaos behind and kayaking offered the perfect escape. There’s something truly special about being out in nature, feeling the calming effect of the water and taking in the stunning landscapes. We’re fortunate to have such beautiful surroundings and abundant wildlife that allow us to truly connect with nature and leave the stresses of everyday life behind. I believe that combination of tranquility, natural beauty, and the chance to escape from the daily grind is what has drawn so many people to paddling and our business.”

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and run through the end of the fireworks. This is an annual event that launches at 7:45 on the Little Sandy River.

The Dragonfly Outdoor Café food truck will also be onsite from 5 p.m. to serve dinner.

“Based on our past experiences, we have high expectations for this event,” Purnell claimed. “We anticipate it to be another truly fantastic time on the water. Night paddling itself is a remarkable experience, and when you combine it with the spectacular Greenup County Fireworks, it’s something really special. If you’ve witnessed the magic of watching the fireworks from the water before, you’ll never want to watch them from land again. The reflections on the water, the peacefulness of the surroundings, and the awe-inspiring display create an unforgettable atmosphere. We’re confident that participants will have an incredible time making lasting memories as they enjoy the unique perspective offered by paddling on the Ohio River and taking in the breathtaking fireworks show. The only thing more beautiful than fireworks in the sky is their reflection on the water.”

The paddle itself takes 45 minutes to an hour, according to Dragonfly and participants can either paddle there and back or plan on paddling there and then unloading at their parked cars in Greenup.

“By organizing such events, we aim to promote community, adventure, and the physical and mental health benefits of outdoor activities,” Purnell said. “We’re excited to continue this tradition and anticipate another incredible Fireworks Paddle where participants can paddle under the night sky, surrounded by the beauty of nature and the awe-inspiring fireworks display.”

