Narcotics and firearm bust

PORTSMOUTH— Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton and Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans announces that on June 4th, 2024 the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes task Force was contacted by the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) in reference to possible illegal narcotics located while they were serving an arrest warrant.

Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force, executed a narcotics related search warrant at a home on Terrace Avenue in Portsmouth. Upon a search of the residence, agents seized approximately 61g of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 30g of suspected fentanyl, 7g of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, sandwich baggies, 17 firearms and additional evidence of drug trafficking. The estimated street value of the drugs is $6,700.

Arrested was Randi Davis, age 35, and she was arrested on two bench warrants issued through the Scioto County Common Pleas Court. One warrant for Having Weapons Under Disability and the other warrant for Trafficking in Drugs.

The case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of felony charges.

Sheriff Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crime Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected]. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.