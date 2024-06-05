Ky. lawmakers prepare for legislative interim

To paraphrase an old adage by Benjamin Franklin, failing to prepare is preparing to fail. This wisdom can be applied to every part of our lives, and particularly to the legislature’s work on behalf of our commonwealth’s 4.5 million men, women, and children.

I often describe session as a final exam, a measurement of how successful we were in meeting the state’s needs and realizing our priorities. But, before that exam comes the study, collaboration, and learning needed to lay the groundwork for the bills and resolutions we will file in January and consider throughout the session.

Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort as interim committee meetings on Tuesday, June 5. The interim, the period of time from the adjournment of one regular session until the convening of the next, is when we lay that groundwork. It provides lawmakers an opportunity to both prepare for the upcoming session and review how the bills and resolutions they enacted in previous sessions is being implemented. In fact, if you want to know what will be on our agenda for 2025, look no further than the committee and task force meetings that will take place between now and December.”

When not in session, much of the legislature’s work is accomplished in interim joint committees, task forces, and working groups. Committee meetings are open to the public and press, and livestreamed by the Legislative Research Commission. Individual lawmakers also work separately or in groups.

As the Interim begins, Kentuckians can visit the historic State Capitol Building or Capitol Annex. Those who cannot travel to Frankfort are invited to follow along and track the legislature’s progress through a variety of free and easily accessible ways. In addition, relevant information about following the 2024 Legislative Interim and the legislature in general includes:

Livestreaming: The Kentucky General Assembly offers livestreaming of all legislative committee meetings at the Legislative Research Commission’s YouTube site, @KYLRCCommitteeMeetings. Kentucky Educational Television (KET) also offers livestream coverage of many legislative committee meetings on their website, which can be found by clicking here. Both sites maintain archives of past meetings. House Majority Caucus press conferences and media availabilities are also livestreamed on the Caucus Facebook page, @KYHouseGOP and made available on YouTube @KYHouseGOP.

Website: The Legislature’s administrative body, the Legislative Research Commission (LRC), maintains legislature.ky.gov, a website with links to legislation, schedules, current statutes, and individual legislators. The website also includes information from previous sessions and legislative interims.

Information about individual members of the House can be found on the LRC website at https://legislature.ky.gov/Legislators/house-of-representatives or by clicking here.

Members of the public who do not know which House District they live in can use the search function found at https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/findyourlegislator/findyourlegislator.html or by clicking here.

Interim Schedule: The official interim calendar is available under Schedules and Calendars at legislature.ky.gov or by clicking here. Please note, this schedule is subject to change. Updates will be available on the website.

Committee Information: Information about interim joint committees, task forces, statutory committees, can be found at legislature.ky.gov or by clicking here.

Visiting the Capitol and Capitol Annex: Members of the public are invited to attend committee meetings and participate in the legislative process. Capitol Campus visitors must present government-issued photo identification. Please note, the capitol campus is undergoing major construction as part of ongoing renovations to the historic buildings. Parking is available in the campus garage (861 Old Lawrenceburg Road), with entrances and exits off Old Lawrenceburg Road and the east end of the Annex. Visitors may enter using the center doors at the front of both buildings. Individuals who require the use of a handicap entrance may enter the back east entrance.

Of course, I would love to know if you are coming to Frankfort for an interim meeting, and I am happy to help coordinate your visit with a tour of the Capitol, Kentucky History Center, or Military History Museum.

As always, I can be reached anytime through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at [email protected] and keep track through the Kentucky legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov.