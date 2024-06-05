Adams County gets millions for new jail

COLUMBUS – State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, announced that Adams County will receive $21,611,312 to support building a new jail. The project will increase the number of available beds and provide additional beds for men and women with special needs.

“We must always ensure our system provides justice and critical rehabilitation services,” Johnson said. “These funds will provide badly needed assistance for our Adams County law enforcement team.”

In total, more than $78 million will support five jail projects across Ohio. The funds come from the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Grant program, which has distributed more than $178 million in awards to local counties since its inception.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Bureau of Adult Detention administers the funds.