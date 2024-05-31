OSU Extension to offer classes for teens

visit www.go.osu.edu/scioto4Hspin to register.

The Scioto County Ohio State Extension office is excited to offer Special Interest (SPIN) clubs for kids. These clubs will utilize a short-term commitment to allow kids to explore a topic of interest. SPIN clubs will allow kids to try something new and learn a new skill.

These clubs are in partnership with the Scioto County 4-H program; however, youth do not have to be enrolled in the traditional program or community club to participate. Projects from these clubs will be displayed at the 2024 Scioto County Fair. Summer SPIN Club participants will receive a Scioto County Fair pass, provided through available grant funds.

SPIN Clubs offered include embroidery, BBQ science, beginning cake decorating, and edible science. All club meetings will be at the new Scioto County Extension Learning Center, 502 Court St., Portsmouth. Space is limited, visit www.go.osu.edu/scioto4Hspin to register. Call (740) 354-7879 for more information.

Embroidery/Textile Club

June 3,10 and 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ages 9 to 12

Minimum 5, Maximum 15 participants

Participants are invited to come try this trendy hobby. They will learn about hand embroidery, machine embroidery and textiles. They will use the embroidery machine to customize some items to be donated as a service project, but also receive a customized item for themselves. Participants will also receive a hand embroidery kit, embroidery primer and travel sewing kit.

Beginner level. Supplies and fabric provided. Registration is required. Fee $15.

Beginning Cake Decorating

June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., lunch provided.

Ages 9 to 15

Minimum 5, Maximum 10 participants

In this beginner’s level cake decorating workshop, participants will learn to make and tint buttercream icing, use piping bags, prepare cakes for icing and basic piping skills like drop stars, writing and corner shells. Each participant will also decorate their own mini-cake and receive a small beginner’s piping kit to take home with them.

All supplies provided. Lunch provided. Registration is required. Fee $30.

BBQ Science

June 24, 25, 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Ages 13 to 18

Minimum 5, Maximum 10 participants

Participants are invited to come learn all things BBQ. In these classes participants will learn grill safety when utilizing both propane and charcoal grills. Participants will learn how to properly light and maintain the grills. They will also learn about food safety and help to prepare meals on the grill. Participants will receive their own cutting board and digital meat thermometer for participating.

Beginner level. Supplies provided. Registration is required. Fee $15.

Edible Science

July 17, 24, 31 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Ages 9 to 12

Minimum 5, Maximum 15 participants

Participants will learn about scientific principles like density, rock formations, and chemical reactions by doing fun activities like making rock candy, glowing Jell-O and more. Participants will receive a gift for attending the classes.

Beginner level. Supplies provided. Registration is required. Fee $15.