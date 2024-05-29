Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, May 29

WASHINGTON TRUSTEES—The Washington Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township building on U.S. 52.

BRUSH CREEK TRUSTEES—The Brush Creek Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township hall in Otway.

THURSDAY, May 30

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

COMMUNITY BABY SHOWER—The CAO Community Baby Shower will be from 1 to 3 p.m., at the CAO Scioto County Welcome center, 342 Second St., Portsmouth. This event will include giveaways, raffles, information on local resources and more. This event is free and open to any expectant family. For questions, contact Sharon Otworth or Aurora Webb at (740)354-7545.

VALLEY TRUSTEES—The Valley Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at the community building, 459 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville.

FREE PLANETIARIUM SHOW—A free show titled “Sunstruck” will be offered at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

FRIDAY, May 31

FINAL FRIDAY IN BONEYFIDDLE—The Boneyfiddle Project presents music and more at the Three Bridges Outdoor Concert Venue, 132 Second St., Portsmouth. The event runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Attendees should bring a chair. Featured musicians will be Of The Dell at 6:30 p.m. and Bad Habits: The Eye Docs of Rock at 8:30 p.m.

CIRQUE d’ART—Cirque d’Art Presents “Pirates Plunder” at 7 p.m. at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the campus of Shawnee State University. Tickets are available at the McKinley Box Office or vrcfa.com/online-tickets.

SATURDAY, June 1

GREENUP TRADE DAYS—Set up starts at 7 a.m. for sellers at Downtown Greenup Trade Days, which is open for business from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Greenup Beautification Committee. For more information, call (606)922-2876 or (606)836-2421.

WALK FOR AUTISM—Join Autisn Project of Southern Ohio for its annual Walk for Autism on 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Earl Thomas Conley Park in West Portsmouth. The day will include a free concert by Josh Stewart Band LLC at 4 p.m., Touch-A-Truck, a live auction from 6 to 7:30 p.m., food trucks, sensory activities, autism merchandise, and a walk around the Park at 7:30 p.m.

CIRQUE d’ART—Cirque d’Art Presents “Pirates Plunder” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the campus of Shawnee State University. Tickets are available at the McKinley Box Office or vrcfa.com/online-tickets.

SUNDAY, June 2

CIRQUE d’ART—Cirque d’Art Presents “Pirates Plunder” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the campus of Shawnee State University. Tickets are available at the McKinley Box Office or vrcfa.com/online-tickets.

CABIN CRITTERS—Every Sunday, a couple of our board members will be at our shelter to welcome anyone interested in visiting and meeting our adorable, adoptable animals. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know the team and our current furry residents. No appointment is necessary for this meet and greet. Considering adoption? Check out the application at www.cabincrittersrescue.com.

MONDAY, June 3

RARDEN TRUSTEES—The Rarden Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

CLAY TRUSTEES—The Clay Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center at the Clay Industrial Park, 107 N. Arrowhead Road. The trustees have set the regular township meetings for the year to be at 7 p.m., on the third Monday of each month.

TUESDAY, June 4

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION—The Portsmouth Civil Service Commission will meet at noon in the conference room at the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St.

