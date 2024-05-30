CAO releases success numbers for Community Action Month

CAO Early Childhood representing at the recent East End Arts Festival, sponsored by Ohio Arts Council and Bernita Corporation LLC., which was organized by Workforce Solutions and Community Development Toni Dengel Family members gathered at a recent CAO Early Childhood event Submitted Photo

Members of Community Action Organization of Scioto County (CAO) are, once again, celebrating the legacy behind their mission in the month of May, as agencies across the nation are acknowledging Community Action Month.

The agency had a phenomenal 2023, according to Executive Director Steve Sturgill who only recently released the 2023 Annual Report boasting a revenue of $32,342,245 between its four massive departments that oversee major community services from housing and nutritional services to workforce solutions and social services, early childhood education to community development.

“We recommend anyone seeking assistance of any kind to visit our knowledgeable employees at any location, but especially our main campus location on Third Street, where Jason will greet guests before connecting them to an answer to their problem,” Sturgill said. “Even if there is an unlikely scenario where we may not have a direct program or service to address someone’s need, we have a partner who likely does, and we will always make sure someone in need finds an answer to their problem if we have to resources or connections to do so. We are the bridge between problems and solutions.”

The national program is celebrating 60 years in 2024. While the local agency is proud of that record, they’re holding back serious celebrations until next year, when their own 59-year legacy hits 60.

“We have nearly six decades of growth, experience, and community change initiatives,” Sturgill said. “We have come a long way since March 2, 1965, when the first meeting was held to discuss the concept of building a Community Action to serve our neighbors. We continue to outpace our success each year and we celebrate this success, not because of what it means for us as employees, but what it means for the community. Growth in our program is direct added benefit to the people in this community who need a hand— whether that is with finding a reputable training program, repairing their furnace, finding accessible childcare, filling a gap in nutritional needs, or anything else life throws their way.”

Work accomplished by the agency comes from several departments, including Workforce and Community Development, Early Childhood, Social Services, and Energy Solutions.

Within the past year, CAO’s Women, Infant Children (WIC) program joined the Workforce and Community Development department, bringing together two powerhouses under one roof. The department was responsible for a wide array of impressive feats.

The approximately 45-member staff was responsible for providing 42,265 meals, $100,000 in produce, and operated the Farmers Market Voucher Program for youth and infant nutritional needs. WIC’s side of programming had a monthly caseload of 1,423, with 9,955 scheduled appointments, serving 50.3 percent of Scioto County children. Nurse Navigators and Community Health Workers served 200 expectant mothers. 127 percent of the department’s smoking cessation goals were met, in partnership with local organizations and the Ohio Department of Health. On the community development side, three community strategic plans were developed, over $250,000 in park equipment was approved, and continued development in Portsmouth, Brush Creek, Rarden, and Morgan occurred. Over 500 individuals were enrolled in workforce development programming and 150 found permanent jobs. 32 water rescue professionals across the county were trained in partnership with Rosemount Fire Department and the Scioto County Commissioners, with $92,000 of a total $102,000 spent on the advancement being on new equipment. A new travel to work program was established with Bellisio for 10 permanent placements still active and 23 people impacted. Across the board, the department had many achievements, many of which weren’t listed in their annual report, due to their many wins.

Early Childhood Education, which is the home of the Early Head Start and Head Start Program, also had a lot of successes worth celebrating. The 2023 enrollment for Early Head Start was 114 and Head Start was at 308. They instructed out of 17 different classrooms in 9 locations. Over 30 events were organized, which welcomed 3,132 guests that spent 28,495 hours on campuses. The Head Start program was also vital in feeding children, with 36,967 meals having been prepared in school year 2022-2023. As always, the department was proud to boast that 60 percent of staff are parents of Head Start alumni and that they work as a team to serve pregnant women and children under the age of five.

The Social Services department, which focuses on an array of assistance programs, came to the rescue countless times in 2023. They served 78,162 meals through the senior nutrition program. They operated the Winter Crisis Grant, as well as the emergency assistance program. They welcomed 717 individuals to the mobile hygiene station, which offers free showers and laundry services. Finally, many households were served through different funds. These numbers included HEAP, 5,796 households; PIPP, 5,373 households; WCP, 1,983 households; SCP, 1,027 households; and LIHWAP, 523 households.

Energy Solutions continued to make an impact on homes. 50 households were served with either sealing services or insulation, furnace repair or replacement, and roofing projects. Through the Electric Partnership Program, the department performed 450 energy audits, provided LED light bulb upgrades and shower head replacements, and replaced 200 fridges and freezers. Finally, 105 additional homes were served using the Columbia Gas Warm Choice Program.

The agency workforce included 144 full-time employees, 43 part-time employees, and 264 participants.

“We have a team of over 200 people working in unison to turn plans into services that help the members of our community,” Sturgill said. “I’ll always be proud of them for that.”

Recently, the agency received proclamations from the County and City governments, as well as one from Governor DeWine, which highlighted the agency’s continued success. The Scioto County Commissioners even named May as CAO Month.

“I’m proud of the collaboration the Scioto County Commissioners have had with multiple community partners over these past several years. We are truly connected with so many more elected officials, agencies and organizations, businesses, and community members,” Scioto County Commissioner Scottie Powell said. “Hands down, one of the most successful and growing partnerships we have formed is with Community Action. We are proud to call them a partner, because of the projects they are open to working on together that serve a wide array of people who call our community home. Working together, pooling personnel and resources, is a responsible way of achieving goals we share.”

Community Action Organization of Scioto County is a 501©3 non-profit serving southern Ohio, primarily Scioto County, in a wide capacity. Through dozens of programs across four major departments, Workforce Solutions and Community Development, Early Childhood, Social Services, Energy Solutions, the agency assists community members in nearly every need someone may have. If there isn’t an in-house program to support a need, then they have a partner they can refer. The agency is “helping people, changing lives” at 433 Third Street, Portsmouth. To learn more, call 740.354.7541. or visit www.caosciotocounty.org.