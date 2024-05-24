NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Report from Longview Avenue of a male having a reaction to drugs found on ground. 8:28 a.m., Tuesday, May 21.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Green Avenue of minors recklessly driving two ATV’s and a dirt bike. 1:04 p.m., Tuesday, May 21.

PROWLER—Report from Ohio 104 of two prowlers on property. Deputies unable to locate prowlers upon arrival on scene. 2:06 p.m., Tuesday, May 21.

VANDALISM—Report from Eighth Street of a truck being damaged. 4:06 p.m., Tuesday, May 21.

FIRE—Report from Dutch Ridge Road of a shed on fire. 4:44 p.m., Tuesday, May 21.

VANDALISM—Report from Gallia Pike of a damaged vehicle. 4:46 p.m., Tuesday, May 21.

THEFT—Report from Oak Street of a firearm being stolen. 5:54 p.m., Tuesday, May 21.

THEFT—Report from Pond Creek-Bear Creek of a stolen German shepherd. 7:35 p.m., Tuesday, May 21.

MOTORCYCLE/ATV COMPLAINT—Report from Green Avenue of two ATVs and two trail bikes riding around Garden City. Ongoing issue. 7:42 p.m., Tuesday, May 21.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report from Big Pete Road of a large tree and live powerlines down over the roadway. 7:53 p.m., Tuesday, May 21.

INVESTIGATED—Report of loud music from Rosemount Road. Neighbors said they would turn the music down. 10:01 p.m., Tuesday, May 21.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Riverview Road of a neighbor mowing grass late in the evening. 11:42 p.m., Tuesday, May 21.